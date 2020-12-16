Biden Campaign Manager Labels Republicans 'A Bunch of F***ers' While Calling for Unity

Joe Biden’s campaign manager called Republicans “a bunch of f—ers” while praising Biden’s call for unity in an interview published Tuesday.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” Jen O’Malley Dillon told Glamour.

“In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f—ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible,” she said of the Senate majority leader.

“But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”

O’Malley Dillon was responding to a comment from Glamour reporter Glennon Doyle about redefining compromise as the ultimate victory.

“From start to finish, [Biden] set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too,” she said.

Her talk of “unity” alongside her vulgar insult of Republicans was mocked on social media.

Mmm.. I can feel the “unity and healing” in my blood. So good. — Smorgasborg (@TomatoWhiskers_) December 15, 2020

O’Malley Dillon is the first woman to manage a successful Democratic presidential campaign, according to Fox News.

She replaced Greg Schultz as Biden’s campaign manager in April and transformed the struggling campaign to set fundraising records.

“Not only did Jen win a campaign against an incumbent president, which has only happened a handful of times over the last 200-plus years, she secured the highest popular vote ever in the midst of a global pandemic,” Stephanie Cutter, a Democratic strategist, told The New York Times.

“That’s a feat that will go down in the history books.”

O’Malley Dillon will take part in the presumptive Biden administration as his deputy chief of staff.

Could not be more excited to work with these amazing women. What a team!! https://t.co/sLg8jPKJh7 — Jen O’Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) November 29, 2020

In her interview with Glamour, O’Malley Dillon said politics is like a relationship because you can’t do it alone.

“If the other person is not willing to do the work, then that becomes really hard. But I think more than not, people want to see an impact,” she said.

“They want to see us moving in a path forward. They want to do their work, get paid a fair share, have time for themselves and their family, and see each other as neighbors.”

She added, “And this overhang of this negative, polarized electorate that politics has created is the thing that I think we can break down.”

O’Malley Dillon previously worked for former Vice President Al Gore’s 2000 campaign, President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns, the Democratic National Committee in 2009 and 2016 and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s 2020 presidential campaign.

