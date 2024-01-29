Biden Campaign Planning to Use Taylor Swift to Fuel Re-Election: Report
President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign intends to use pop star Taylor Swift and her massive social media following to help the unpopular incumbent win in November, according to a report Monday.
The New York Times reported the Biden campaign is laying out a strategy to help high-profile surrogates blast young people with pro-Biden messaging on social media.
The report said the campaign is operating under the belief that former President Donald Trump will be the Republican Party’s nominee in the fall.
It intends to portray Trump and Republicans in general as opposed to individual liberty and a danger to the republic, the Times reported.
Biden’s campaign strategists are currently targeting “elected officials” and “social media influencers,” the report said.
Swift was described as being at the top of the list.
“The biggest and most influential endorsement target is Ms. Swift, 34, the pop sensation and N.F.L. enthusiast, who can move millions of supporters with an Instagram post or a mid-concert aside,” the Times reported.
“She endorsed Mr. Biden in 2020 and, last year, a single Instagram post of hers led to 35,000 new voter registrations,” it said. “Fund-raising appeals from Ms. Swift could be worth millions of dollars for Mr. Biden.”
Taylor Swift could sway 2024 election outcome, new poll finds with a FIFTH of voters ‘likely’ to back candidate endorsed by singer https://t.co/WQ70VmcALE pic.twitter.com/q6g7TfTx9M
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 28, 2024
Swift, 34, is coming off a career year in which she sold out global arenas, took the box office by storm and has been heavily pushed by the NFL and sports networks while attending Kansas City Chiefs games to watch tight end Travis Kelce, whom she is dating.
Swift, a Pennsylvania native, endorsed Biden on her social media accounts in October 2020.
I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘
📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020
The endorsement drew a response from then-presidential running mate and current Vice President Kamala Harris.
Voting never goes out of style. Thank you so much for your support Taylor.
P.S. Please share your cookie recipe.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 7, 2020
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California has urged Swift to use her platform to campaign for Biden.
“Taylor Swift stands tall and unique,” Newsome told TMZ in September.
“What she was able to accomplish just in getting young people activated to consider that they have a voice and that they should have a choice in the next election, I think, is profoundly powerful,” the governor said.
Swift has 279 million followers on Instagram.
According to the Times, Biden’s campaign hopes to reach each and every one of them by enlisting Swift to stump for the president again.
The campaign also hopes she will welcome Biden on stage at an upcoming concert, the report said.
