Biden Campaign Prematurely Declares 'We've Won the Election' While Slamming Trump for Doing the Same

A top attorney for the Biden campaign claimed Wednesday morning that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had “won the election” — and attacked President Donald Trump for doing the same.

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reported that Biden lawyer Bob Bauer made a statement following Tuesday’s still-undecided election claiming victory for the Democrat.

“Bob Bauer, of the Biden campaign, said bluntly: ‘We are winning the election. We’ve won the election. And we’re going to defend that election,’” Alcindor wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, Bauer lashed out at Trump for also declaring victory.

“He said Pres Trump’s mission is to ‘attack the democratic process’ and their commitment is to ‘successfully defend it,'” Alcindor reported.

Bauer’s claims that Biden won the election are without evidence.

Early Wednesday morning, a number of states — including Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — remained undecided but showed Trump with large leads.

In the middle of the night, vote counting slowed to a crawl, and by Wednesday, races in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin suddenly appeared to be hotly contested.

Races in Arizona and Nevada are still being contested, although the latter has been called for Biden by The Associated Press.

As of now, neither candidate has crossed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to claim victory, as mail-in ballots will now seemingly decide the election.

Trump called the appearance of improprieties “a fraud” in a statement from the White House early Wednesday.

“This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country, we were getting ready to win this election, frankly, we did win this election,” the president said.

He also blamed a “very sad group of people” who he said are trying to “disenfranchise” voters who showed up in record numbers Tuesday.

Trump has also been censored from addressing the American people on Twitter since Tuesday evening.

Late Tuesday, he tweeted, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Twitter censored the post with a warning label, which reads, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

The election is up in the air as votes are expected to be tabulated for days to come.

The president had warned about the potential for mail-in ballot improprieties for months before the election, and Twitter put labels on many of those comments as well.

