Biden Campaign Releases Delusional Statement Post-RNC Speech: Doomed Candidate 'More Determined Than Ever' to Beat Trump

This summer is a tale of two presidential conventions.

Two men have secured the delegates they need to become their party’s nominee. One has officially secured the nomination. The other doesn’t even seem to have a secure grasp on reality.

Nowhere was the dichotomy more evident than on Thursday night, as President Joe Biden’s campaign vowed to continue its fight against the message laid out by former President Donald Trump in his acceptance address at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee — despite reports from Washington insiders making it decreasingly likely that Biden will be his party’s nominee when the Democratic National Convention opens Aug. 19 in Chicago.

In a statement after Trump’s address on the last day of the GOP convention, Biden campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon tried to paint the former president’s acceptance speech as a roundabout way of endorsing Project 2025 — a white paper by conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation that has become the subject of numerous Democratic conspiracy theories.

“Tonight, Donald Trump rambled on for well over an hour and failed to mention Project 2025 even once,” O’Malley Dillon said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“He failed to mention how he had inflicted pain and cruelty on the women of America by overturning Roe v Wade,” she said. “He failed to mention his plan to take over the civil service and to pardon the January 6th insurrectionists.

“He sought to find problems with America, not to provide solutions. But after all, it was Donald Trump who destroyed our economy, ripped away rights, and failed middle class families,” the statement continued.

“Now he pursues the presidency with an even more extreme vision for where he wants to take this country.”

But Biden, O’Malley Dillon said, is running “for an America where we defend democracy, not diminish it. Where we restore our rights and protect our freedoms, not take them away.”

“The stakes have never been higher. The choice has never been more clear,” she said. “President Biden is more determined than ever to defeat Donald Trump and his Project 2025 agenda in November.”

Biden-Harris campaign statement on Donald Trump’s rambling RNC speech pic.twitter.com/n9eOozQagj — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 19, 2024

Insert laughter here.

It is, at this point, probably easier to count the number of Democratic lawmakers who haven’t publicly called on Biden to end his re-election campaign or who have reported to have told him in private that it’s time to go.

One of the biggest defections was that of California Rep. Adam Schiff, formerly the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the most prominent Russiagate hoax peddler in the House during the Trump years. That somehow didn’t end in disgrace for him, despite the fact he was stripped of his Intelligence Committee seat, and he’s almost certain to become California’s next senator.

In addition, he’s a close ally of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — an indication that, while Pelosi won’t make a statement one way or the other, Schiff is likely conveying what senior (in age and stature both) Democratic leadership cannot say out loud.

According to NBC News, efforts to sideline Biden after a disastrous first presidential debate and a botched attempt at a recovery through an unconvincing, gaffe-filled interview blitz — where, in several cases, he made serious blunders on questions his own campaign had crafted for moderators to ask him — hit a snag with the attempted assassination of former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

“I think it’s over,” one Biden ally told the outlet regarding the effort to force him off the ticket. “You just lose all momentum.”

Should Biden step aside as the Democratic nominee? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 56% (51 Votes) No: 44% (40 Votes)

“Another Biden ally said it would reflect poorly on anyone in the Democratic Party who tried to call for a sitting president to step aside while he was in the midst of handling a crisis,” NBC News reported.

Another NBC News report said a virtual nomination of Biden, which was previously put off, would now occur in early August; the indefinite suspension of the vote, which was initially scheduled for as early as July 21, was seen as an augury that the party was looking toward other nominees. The rescheduling thus indicated that the Biden campaign was regaining its footing.

However, the Schiff defection on Wednesday knocked it off its feet again, and Axios — which has been one of the more reliable outlets on inside information regarding the unfolding drama inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. and on Capitol Hill — reported Thursday that “[s]everal top Democrats privately tell us the rising pressure of party congressional leaders and close friends will persuade President Biden to decide to drop out of the presidential race, as soon as this weekend.”

“The 81-year-old president, now self-isolating with COVID, remains publicly dug in,” it said. “But privately he’s resigned to mounting pressure, bad polls, and untenable scrutiny making it impossible to continue his campaign, the Democrats tell us … The president is being told that if he stays in, former President Trump could win in a landslide and wipe away Biden’s legacy and Democrats’ hopes in November.”

“His choice is to be one of history’s heroes, or to be sure of the fact that there’ll never be a Biden presidential library,” a close friend of Biden’s told Axios. “I pray that he does the right thing. He’s headed that way.”

Not that anyone with eyes or sense couldn’t have figured this out, but nobody seems to have informed Jen O’Malley Dillon.

“President Biden is more determined than ever to defeat Donald Trump and his Project 2025 agenda in November,” so said she.

Of course, she said this as the president is in isolation — not just because of a virus, but because his party has all but abandoned him as a prospect for winning in November.

It’s pathetic.

If O’Malley Dillon needs proof of this, all she needs to do is look at the tale of the other convention — the one that looms in just one month’s time.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.