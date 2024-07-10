President Joe Biden’s campaign staff is scrambling to excuse the candidate from a golf contest against his 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump.

The two presidential candidates clashed at their first debate of the cycle on June 27, where their skill at the gentleman’s sport became a point of contention.

“I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships,” Trump said on the debate stage in response to a question about his age and fitness. “To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He doesn’t do it.

“He can’t hit a ball 50 yards,” the former president continued. “He challenged me to a golf match. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards.”

Biden was quick to pick up the challenge.

“Look, I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him,” Biden said in response. “I got my handicap, which, when I was vice president, down to a 6.”

“And by the way, I told you before I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?”

This bravado from Biden echoes a post made to the president’s X account earlier in the year enthusiastically challenging Trump to face him on the links.

Donald, my offer to play golf still stands. I’ll let you take three strokes off your game if you carry your own bag. pic.twitter.com/UAzOhwasFw — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 30, 2024

Could Biden last through a round of golf? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (11 Votes) No: 99% (1347 Votes)

Trump followed the debate with a direct challenge to Biden during a Tuesday rally.

“I’m also officially challenging Crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here,” Trump said.

“If he wins I will give the charity of his choice — any charity that he wants — $1 million. And I’ll bet you he doesn’t take the offer.”

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump just challenged Joe Biden to an 18 hole golf match at Doral with $1 million for charity on the line. The President even offered to give him 10 strokes a side. My money is on TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/iA9PO6uE0p — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 10, 2024

It seems that after the debate, the stage was set for a match between the two candidates. While both men clearly said they were open to the challenge, the campaign of 81-year-old Biden pulled the octogenarian equivalent of “Joe can’t go out and play right now.”

“Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf,” Biden campaign spokesman James Singer said in a statement.

Instead of a presidential golf match, Singer suggested Trump “create jobs,” “stand up to Putin,” “follow the law” and “not destroy our country.”

“Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics,” the statement said, “he’s busy leading America and defending the free world.”

Response from the Biden campaign on Trump challenging him to a golf match. pic.twitter.com/UufdpVf2oJ — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) July 10, 2024

Considering the very legitimate concerns about Biden’s mental health and free agency within his own administration and campaign, this statement itself can be called into question.

Biden has openly challenged Trump to a golf match and has not publicly backed down yet. Is he aware his campaign is now denying the potential competition? Further, did Biden have any part in this statement at all?

While it seems the world will not get the opportunity to see Biden bumble his way around a golf course, the 2024 elections are still set to be a spectacle.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.