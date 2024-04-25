Biden Campaign Seeking to Use Obama, George Clooney, Possibly Julia Roberts to Garner Support from Hollywood Elites: Report

President Joe Biden is planning a major Los Angeles fundraiser that will be heavy on Hollywood A-listers, according to a new report.

Former President Barack Obama is being approached to join Biden along with actor/director George Clooney, according to Axios, which cited sources it did not name.

Axios likened the event to a West Coast version of the fundraiser in New York City that featured Biden, Obama and former President Bill Clinton last month. That event brought in $26 million for Biden’s campaign.

With that fundraiser setting a record for a single night, Biden’s campaign hopes for a similar performance at the Los Angeles event, which is being planned for mid-June, according to Axios.

The report said other stars, including Julia Roberts, might attend to increase the event’s star power.

The report said joint events bringing Biden and Clinton together in pursuit of campaign cash also are in the works.

Overall, Biden reportedly plans to spend as much as $2 billion to convince voters that the 81-year-old incumbent should be elected.

On Thursday, on a trip to New York state for an event at a Micron chip factory being built near Syracuse, Biden was planning to make a pit stop with some East Coast elites, according to the New York Post.

The Post said Biden would appear at an event hosted by actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who are married.

Although former President Donald Trump’s activities are limited by the fact that he must be in a New York City courtroom for his criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records, a report in Politico said next weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, could be a major one for his campaign.

The report said Trump will host a major retreat for big donors and that over the weekend, potential running mates also will be in attendance.

Politico said 16 special guests who will attend include Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina and J.D. Vance of Ohio, Govs. Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, and Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida.

Other special guests set to attend include House Speaker Mike Johnson, Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Wesley Hunt of Texas, Senate candidates Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania and Bernie Moreno of Ohio, and Kellyanne Conway, who helped pilot Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to victory and later was a White House adviser.

