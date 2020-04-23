Biden Campaign Spent Nearly $10K on Pelosi's Favorite Ice Cream as 'Donor Gift'

Former Vice President Joe Biden really loves ice cream, so much so that it even says so in his Twitter bio.

In fact, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee spent almost $10,000 — $9,942.60, to be exact — on the dessert as a donor gift between 2019 and 2020, according to Federal Election Commission data.

And it wasn’t just any ice cream that the campaign shelled out almost 10 grand for, but Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, which is the same brand that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed off in her now-infamous interview on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden on April 13.

In her appearance, Pelosi bragged about Democrats’ holding up the stimulus bill and showed off her sizeable stash of the artisanal ice cream, which retails for about $12 per pint in the D.C. area on the company’s website.

The next day, Biden chimed in to express his mutual love for the ice cream brand.

“You have great taste, @SpeakerPelosi,” he wrote on Twitter.

This wasn’t the first time he was connected with the brand. New York magazine reported that when Biden first joined Instagram, the ice cream company was one of the first accounts he followed.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams apparently reciprocates the love, and even tweeted a photo of him last year holding a pint of the cold treat proclaiming, “@JoeBiden knows best”

All of this love for a top-shelf ice cream brand was ill-timed, at least for Pelosi.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign later eviscerated Pelosi for being oblivious to the plight of Americans who are hungry and losing their jobs in a scathing ad captioned with the quote “‘Let them eat ice cream.’ – Nancy Antoinette.”

The quote masterfully equated Pelosi to Marie Antoinette, the queen of France at the time of the French Revolution who is widely quoted as saying “let them eat cake” when she was told that peasants had no bread. (For what it’s worth, there’s no evidence to suggest she ever said such a phrase — but that doesn’t make the comparison any less apt.)

The most damning part of the ad is the series of cuts back and forth between Pelosi’s lighthearted enjoyment of the ice cream with news reports of hunger and job loss in America due to the pandemic.

It ends with Pelosi musing, “I don’t know what I would’ve done if ice cream were not invented.”

Biden and Pelosi share a love of a premium brand of ice cream that many Americans would consider a privilege to afford in any circumstances, let alone in freezers full during a pandemic or to the tune of thousands of campaign dollars.

Perhaps, then, the most satisfying scenario would be to dream of these two splitting a pint of Jeni’s Salty Caramel to go with their salty tears as Trump wins his re-election.

