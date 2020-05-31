Members of the campaign of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have donated to a fund that will help Minneapolis rioters get back out on the street.

At least 13 Biden campaign staff members have made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The group opposes cash bail, in which those charged with crimes must put up money before trial or remain in jail.

The group is using the funding to cover bail for those jailed in Minneapolis, according to Reuters.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates spun the action as part of Biden’s opposition to cash bail, which he called a “modern day debtors prison.”

The development was attacked by the Trump campaign.

“@JoeBiden’s staff is donating to a fund that pays bail for people rioting in Minneapolis. This is CONDONING & FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING mayhem that’s destroying businesses & ruining people’s life work. The city is burning & Biden staff are funding it,” Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, wrote in a Twitter post.

.@JoeBiden’s staff is donating to a fund that pays bail for people rioting in Minneapolis. This is CONDONING & FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING mayhem that’s destroying businesses & ruining people’s life work. The city is burning & Biden staff are funding it.https://t.co/K3KhjkFVqQ — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) May 30, 2020

The contributions from Biden staffers were part of a mass outpouring of cash for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, according to Forbes.

Entertainers were raising cash to help those who torched buildings or clashed with police be released from jail.

Just matched you . 🤜🏾🤛🏾 https://t.co/lp0ZtdRvTX — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020

Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white. Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist.

Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes.

I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. pic.twitter.com/45MSXAWEJl — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

The group has been flooded with $20 million in cash since the violence erupted in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Prior to that, the group had received less than $80,000 for the year, Forbes reported.

Many pushed back against the flood of cash to help those who rioted.

As our cities burn, this is not helpful. https://t.co/IDgyLc4ilK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2020

I wondered where #HidinBiden was in the middle of this treacherous anarchy. Why, having his staff bail out looters and criminals, of course! Come on out, Joe, and check your shadow! #whereIsJoeBiden? https://t.co/VwkD7q7aVw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 31, 2020

Yes, celebrities like @Sethrogen and @SteveCarell were rallying to raise funds to bailout the out-of-town rioters who were destroying predominantly minority neighborhoods while those who had their communities and businesses decimated are left with nothing. https://t.co/xrmmhSf0xt — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 30, 2020

On its campaign page, the Trump campaign noted that, “It’s disturbing that Joe Biden’s team would financially support the mayhem that is hurting innocent people and destroying what good people spent their lives building.”

“Joe Biden should condemn antifa thugs,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in the campaign page statement.

