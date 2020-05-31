SECTIONS
News
Print

Biden Campaign Staff Donate to Fund Dedicated To Bailing MN Rioters Out of Jail

×
By Jack Davis
Published May 31, 2020 at 1:33pm
Print

Members of the campaign of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have donated to a fund that will help Minneapolis rioters get back out on the street.

At least 13 Biden campaign staff members have made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The group opposes cash bail, in which those charged with crimes must put up money before trial or remain in jail.

The group is using the funding to cover bail for those jailed in Minneapolis, according to Reuters.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates spun the action as part of Biden’s opposition to cash bail, which he called a “modern day debtors prison.”

Do you think this will hurt Biden in the general election?

TRENDING: Hot Mic Captured Trump's Incredible 7-Word Question to Fallen Cop's Brother

The development was attacked by the Trump campaign.

@JoeBiden’s staff is donating to a fund that pays bail for people rioting in Minneapolis. This is CONDONING & FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING mayhem that’s destroying businesses & ruining people’s life work. The city is burning & Biden staff are funding it,” Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, wrote in a Twitter post.

The contributions from Biden staffers were part of a mass outpouring of cash for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, according to Forbes.

Entertainers were raising cash to help those who torched buildings or clashed with police be released from jail.

RELATED: Biden Teams with Washington Post for Mask Message, Trump Campaign Calls Out Hypocrisy

The group has been flooded with $20 million in cash since the violence erupted in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Prior to that, the group had received less than $80,000 for the year, Forbes reported.

Many pushed back against the flood of cash to help those who rioted.

On its campaign page, the Trump campaign noted that, “It’s disturbing that Joe Biden’s team would financially support the mayhem that is hurting innocent people and destroying what good people spent their lives building.”

“Joe Biden should condemn antifa thugs,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in the campaign page statement.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Protest Ends in Moving Prayer After Mayor and Police Chief Show Up
Police Across the Country Attacked by Gunmen, Run Over by Vehicles
Federal Riot Teams Have Officially Been Deployed to Multiple Cities
Top Italian Doctor Delivers Surprisingly Good Coronavirus News
Dozens of Secret Service Officers Injured as Situation at White House Escalates
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×