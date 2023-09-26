While the United States is being roiled by crippling inflation, terrifying crime waves and an unprecedented illegal immigration crisis, President Joe Biden’s staff is hyper-focused on one goal: ensuring the doddering octogenarian doesn’t fall at his next public appearance.

“President Biden and his campaign are working on a critical project for his re-election bid: Make sure he doesn’t trip,” Axios reported Monday.

“As voters express deep concerns about the 80-year-old president’s age and fitness for office, Biden’s team is taking extra steps to prevent him from stumbling in public — as he did in June, when he tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy.”

The special measures include making sure Biden wears sneakers, does balance exercises with a physical therapist and uses a shorter staircase when boarding Air Force One.

The fact that the so-called “most powerful man in the world” needs coaching on how to walk properly is so comically absurd that it defies credulity.

Instead of worrying about the skyrocketing cost of living and daily border invasions, Democrats’ biggest nightmare is that Biden won’t be able to stand upright.

“Democrats, including some in the administration, are terrified that Biden will have a bad fall — with a nightmare scenario of it happening in the weeks before the November 2024 election,” according to Axios.

Recent polls indicate that voters have significant concerns about the president’s age. Indeed, a whopping 77 percent of Americans believe Biden is too old to be president, according to an Associated Press poll conducted in late-August.

“Americans actually agree on something in this time of raw discord: Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president in a second term,” the AP reported. “Only a few years his junior, Donald Trump raises strikingly less concern about his age.”

But it’s not Biden’s chronological age that’s the issue. We all know individuals in their 80s — and even 90s — who are mentally sharp and physically robust.

However, this president appears to be deteriorating both mentally and physically, as evidenced by his nonstop stream of humiliating gaffes and awkward missteps.

Numerous commenters needled Biden on the social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

Microphones and cameras are a far bigger problem. He told the same story twice in a row – like, within seconds of each other – at a recent event. Shorter stairs won’t address that. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) September 26, 2023

Special shoes & balancing exercises can’t prevent his mind from tripping. — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) September 26, 2023

What an absolute embarrassment — Daniel Cahill (@_danielcahill) September 26, 2023

These are the small stairs on Air Force One. And Biden is still almost falling down them. Biden’s military aides should escort him up and down stairs. He is going to fall again. And hurt himself badly. That would be a terrible look for the President of the United States. https://t.co/05Ftdukcrc — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 26, 2023

More effective way for Joe Biden to get off of Air Force One pic.twitter.com/9m0Xu9Z9ye — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 26, 2023

While Biden’s faltering mental and physical health might seem funny, it’s no joke. It is an urgent matter that threatens both national security and global stability.

In less than three years, crushing inflation, skyrocketing crime, relentless border invasions and escalating geopolitical tensions have become the hallmark of Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency.

Obviously, the 80-year-old career politician has failed to fix these catastrophic crises. But now, we have to worry that he can’t even walk straight without collapsing.

The weakness and ineptitude Biden is projecting endanger the United States and all its allies. He has to go.

