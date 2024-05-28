Ever since Democratic district attorneys and the Department of Justice brought legal action against former President Donald Trump in 2023, the Democratic Party has strenuously attempted to deny the nakedly political motivations behind those cases.

Though anyone with their eyes open could tell the only reason for these trials was to prevent another Trump victory in 2024, the ones in favor of these lawsuits have insisted that it has all been in the name of justice.

However, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s slip-up before Trump’s South Bronx rally and now the Biden administration holding a news conference outside the New York City courthouse holding Trump’s trial, the Democrats are slowly admitting what everyone knew all along.

As reported in Raw Story, the Biden-Harris Campaign sent out a notice that on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., the campaign would hold a news conference outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, with some “special guests.”

The time and date coincided with closing arguments for Trump’s case.

Users on the social media platform X were quick to call out the Biden administration for this pathetically transparent move.

CNN producer DJ Judd shared this news, with the caption, “Biden’s campaign is holding a press conference outside the NYC Courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s defense team is opening closing arguments in his hush money trial.”

Biden’s campaign is holding a press conference outside the NYC Courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s defense team is opening closing arguments in his hush money trial pic.twitter.com/ftbSW5353r — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) May 28, 2024

Does this prove Trump's prosecution is political persecution? Yes No

Does this prove Trump's prosecution is political persecution? Yes No

Politico contributor Sam Stein commented on the news, saying how “after not really engaging the trial directly, the Biden camp is going there. literally,” while Fox News anchor John Roberts noted sarcastically the Biden “campaign will hold a news conference with ‘special guests’ outside the courthouse at 10:15. But there is nothing political about this prosecution…”

wow. after not really engaging the trial directly, the Biden camp is going there. literally. “The Biden-Harris campaign will hold a press conference with special guests outside of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.” — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 28, 2024

The @JoeBiden campaign will hold a news conference with “special guests” outside the courthouse at 10:15. But there is nothing political about this prosecution… — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 28, 2024

Indeed.

Considering how poorly Biden’s campaign has gone thus far, one would think they would scrupulously avoid the appearance of engaging in blatant political prosecution and election interference.

HAHAHA OMG. The Biden campaign is holding an urgent press conference at the Trump trial. Their expert? Robert De Niro in an N95. pic.twitter.com/6ZIYhjisZ0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2024

But then the news conference began — albeit with some pretty loud heckling from Trump supporters.

Pure desperation. The Biden campaign is pulling all the stops to turn things around. This press conference outside of Trump’s trial is a clown show. pic.twitter.com/8FnBLFuMxG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 28, 2024

“We aren’t here today because of what is going on over there. We are here today because you all are here,” a campaign representative began. “We are here primarily because of the threat that Donald Trump poses to the United States of America and to our democracy.”

And then the “special guests” were introduced: two officers who were present at the Capitol incursion and Robert De Niro, “a native New Yorker who can spot BS a mile away.”

Send in the clowns…. — Michael Craig Rose 🇨🇦🇮🇱 (@mc_rose01) May 28, 2024

“The contrast here pretty much writes itself,” the representative continued in his opening remarks. “Donald Trump’s somewhere, fighting for himself, probably taking a power nap. … In one month, Americans are going to have an opportunity to witness in prime time the clear contrast between Donald Trump, who is a chaos agent waging a self-obsessed campaign of revenge and retribution, go up against Joe Biden, who is a leader who fights for American every single day.”

Now, it seems they are forfeiting all pretense of neutrality.

They claim they aren’t there because of Trump and his trial, then they turn around and bash Trump, claiming he is “fighting for himself.” He is fighting a politicized prosecution brought on by a corrupt district attorney, and he will have to do so again and again — against other corrupt district attorneys and a corrupt Department of Justice spurred on by the Biden administration.

Not to mention the attempted jab at a nap, when Biden is notorious for falling asleep, calling into question his mental ability to lead this great nation.

At the very least, this move reeks of desperation.

The real problem, however, is the optics.

Simply put, the optics of this news conference are atrocious and calculated to backfire on Biden in a spectacular way.

Holding a press conference at the Manhattan Courthouse, during the closing arguments for Trump’s hush money trial, makes it seem like the Biden campaign is bragging to their political allies about attempting to put their political opponent in jail.

It begs the question: Which side has actually engaged in election interference?

