Hey, remember when former first lady Michelle Obama bloviated at the 2016 DNC about taking the high road when their opponents go low?

In theory, it’s a sound bite that certainly seems noble enough.

In practice, the left hasn’t exactly been following that mantra — not that that should surprise anyone.

But, oh, at least the campaign of President Joe Biden has remained on the up-and-up.

As the left keeps reminding everyone after Biden’s inept debate performance on June 27, sure, he may have the mental acuity of a comatose llama, but at least he’s a really good guy, unlike that GOP meanie-face.

(“Good guy.” Yeah, right.)

About that.

Perhaps due to that aforementioned debate performance — and ensuing fallout — it appears that the low road is just perfectly fine for the Biden campaign, after all.

The Biden-Harris HQ account on social media platform X, which calls itself “the official rapid response page of the Biden-Harris campaign,” posted a two-minute long attack video that tried (key word there) to turn the tables on former President Donald Trump, who is Biden’s chief political rival and the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

How did this video attack try to accomplish this? By chronicling a number of Trump verbal gaffes, clearly trying to suggest that there are two comatose llamas in this election.

“Here is a montage of a feeble Trump confusing names over and over and over again,” the account posted.

You can see the video for yourself below:

Here is a montage of a feeble Trump confusing names over and over and over again pic.twitter.com/fqYmQxDA27 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 12, 2024

The video included a handful of Trump slip-ups, like when he kept calling Nikki Haley “Nancy Pelosi,” and when he called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple,” among other examples.

Ooh. They really got Trump, now …

… Right?

Turns out that calling attention to verbal gaffes when that’s one of your own candidate’s greatest issues isn’t the soundest strategy, if immediate social media responses were any indication.

“A montage of Biden would be over 2 hours long,” one X user responded (more on this shortly).

Another user posted a five-minute of Biden blunders, and retorted: “Not quite the same thing as what Biden is doing in these clips. But you guys go ahead with your lying. Your followers seem to enjoy being lied to.”

“Bidens blunders are FAR worse,” yet another X user posted.

One X user drummed up one of Biden’s more painful gaffes during Thursday’s “big boy” NATO conference:

Oh, and remember that X user who said a Biden montage would be “over 2 hours long”? A different X user proved that post correct, by sharing an eye-popping two-and-a-half hour cut of Biden gaffes.

To say that this cheap stunt backfired would be an understatement, but should anyone be surprised at this point?

Honestly, the best political strategy for Trump at this point may be to just chill out at Mar-a-Lago until November. Biden and his team can’t stop stepping on rakes as they aimlessly (is Biden still the “good guy” or is he cool slinging mud now?) shamble — not unlike the incumbent himself — toward a November general election that’s fixing to end rather poorly for the Democrats.

Seriously. Why interrupt your opponent’s self-immolation?

