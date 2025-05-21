Share
Then-President Joe Biden speaks in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 19.
Then-President Joe Biden speaks in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 19. (Stephanie Scarbrough - File / AP)

Biden Camp's New Statement on Cancer Testing History Met with Widespread Skepticism

 By Jack Davis  May 21, 2025 at 7:01am
A vast credibility gap greeted the latest explanation for why former President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer was never disclosed during his presidency.

On Sunday, Biden’s representatives announced that he had prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

Medical experts have said that Biden’s condition, as announced, would be unlikely to have developed since Biden left the White House four months ago.

In response to the heat, Biden’s office has said the reason is that even though as president he had multiple physical examinations, he was never tested for prostate cancer.

“President Biden’s last known PSA was in 2014. Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer,” a Biden representative said, according to Fox News.

The PSA test is a blood test that measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen in the blood and is used as a screening for prostate cancer.

Is this statement believable?

As noted by the Wall Street Journal it was not disclosed whether Biden did not want to be screened for prostate cancer or if his doctors made that decision. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, has not responded to requests to clarify the issue.

In 2014, Biden was vice president and would have been either 71 or 72 at the time, depending on when the test was given.

The new information did little to quell rampant speculation that the public was not told the whole truth of Biden’s condition while he was president.

“No one believes this,” a poster named Missi wrote on X.

Related:
'Conservative Media Was RIGHT': Stephen A. Smith Comes Clean After Biden Bombshell

“I got a bridge to sell to anyone who believes that 2014 was Joe’s last PSA test…thats the last one that was public. He wanted to run for president- he knew this issue would sink his chances if it was known. It probably came abnormal after 2014,” a poster named Willow chimed in,

Similarly, the Democrats in Congress who saw nothing amiss — and slimed those who did — will either have to concede they were wrong or suffer the wrath of voters.

“There are things going on that the public wasn’t informed of,” President Donald Trump said Monday, according to Fox News. “I think somebody’s going to have to speak to his doctor.”

“This is no longer politically correct. This is dangerous for our country,” he said. “Somebody is not telling the facts.”

New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin said the Biden era was one of serial deception and that “revelations about the hiding of his cognitive decline now have a match in what was an obvious effort to hide his prostate cancer.”

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it, now or in the future. He simply didn’t want the American public to have information it was entitled to have,” he wrote.

Biden “could have told the truth at any time, but instead he and the White House made a decision to claim he was healthy until he was kicked out of office and critical books are starting to ­appear. Suddenly, woe is he.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




