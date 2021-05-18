Commentary
Commentary

Biden Canceled Keystone Pipeline but Will Waive Sanctions on Company in Charge of Russian Pipeline

Cameron ArcandMay 18, 2021 at 3:32pm
Combined Shape

President Joe Biden notoriously stopped the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline back in January, but his administration is making it easier for one of the United States’ most prominent adversaries to finish one in Europe.

An Axios report discovered that the State Department plans to waive sanctions for Nord Stream 2 and its CEO Matthias Warnig, who is a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is already 95 percent complete, and is intended to be an easy way for Russian gasoline to be transported to Germany.

Trending:
Biden Canceled Keystone Pipeline but Will Waive Sanctions on Company in Charge of Russian Pipeline

While sanctions are being lifted on the company, the ships used to help finish the project will be sanctioned.

Originally, there was serious concern about the pipeline, as it would give Russia significant control over Europe’s energy supply.

“I am determined to do whatever we can to prevent that completion, the last hundred yards, I very much agree,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his confirmation hearing in January.

A major goal of the project is for Russia to no longer have to go through Ukraine to transport gas, as the former Soviet states are adversaries.

Has the Biden administration showed its hypocrisy?

“The Biden administration has been clear that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a Russian geopolitical project that threatens European energy security and that of Ukraine and eastern flank NATO allies and partners,” a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

This move by the Biden administration to let Russia complete its pipeline — seemingly because the president is afraid of making Germany upset — is a slap in the face to Americans who are losing work due to liberal climate policies.

In canceling the Keystone Pipeline, there were 1,000 people laid off and the opportunity for 11,000 jobs disappeared, making this stunning hypocrisy worth noting.

Where is Biden’s rhetoric on climate change when it comes to Nord Stream 2?

The White House is operating under the narrative that the last administration made a mockery out of the United States on the global stage, so it can get away with anything in the name of international relations.

Related:
We're Screwed: Watch US vs. Russia Military Recruitment Videos and You'll See How Weak We Are Under Biden

If the new administration wanted to be consistent on pipeline policy, these sanctions would have remained in place without question.

This is clearly a major concession by the Biden administration, as it is choosing to be weak on Russia and its environmental agenda to be overly friendly with an already solid ally.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




Biden Canceled Keystone Pipeline but Will Waive Sanctions on Company in Charge of Russian Pipeline
As Violence Surges Under Biden, Psaki Says Trump Didn't Do Anything Constructive for Middle East Peace
Nikki Haley Reveals the 1 Trump-Era Policy Biden Can't Erase
Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Against Cops Seizing Guns Without a Warrant
Young Not Stupid: Tebow's Latest Fight Has Nothing to Do with Football, But It's Infinitely More Important
See more...

Conversation