Biden Cancels Trump's 'Garden of American Heroes' and Ends Exec Order Protecting Monuments

You’ve got to hand it to President Joe Biden: When he bought into the far left’s cancel culture, he bought in all the way — no half measures there for sure.

From the moment the former Delaware senator launched his presidential campaign, he’s been on this “Trump’s a racist, his supporters are racists and all of America’s institutions are systemically racist” tirade.

On his first day in office, Biden abolished former President Donald Trump’s 1776 Commission by executive order.

The stated purpose of the group was to “enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776 and to strive to form a more perfect Union.”

Sounds like a pretty worthy goal.

Well, Biden went further down the cancel culture path Friday via executive order.

He both revoked protections Trump put in place regarding existing monuments and nixed plans for a sculpture garden dedicated to celebrating American heroes.

Trump announced both last summer, when racial protesters were tearing down statues of such revered figures as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant and Frederick Douglass.

Relying on existing law, the 45th president issued an executive order calling for a 10-year prison sentence for those engaging in such conduct toward federal monuments — and, unsurprisingly, it stopped.

During his speech at Mount Rushmore celebrating Independence Day last summer, Trump said, “I am pleased to report that yesterday, federal agents arrested the suspected ringleader of the attack on the statue of the great Andrew Jackson in Washington, D.C., and in addition, hundreds more have been arrested.”

During the address, which was among the best of his presidency, he also announced plans to build a “National Garden of American Heroes.”

“Americans must never lose sight of this miraculous story,” Trump said. “Nobody has ever done it like we have done it.

“So today, under the authority vested in me as president of the United States, I am announcing the creation of a new monument to the giants of our past. I am signing an executive order to establish the National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live.”

Biden pulled the plug and you have to ask, “Why?” Because America’s systemically racist?

Give me a break.

The U.S. is the most diverse, dynamic and benevolent nation on the face of the earth.

While it is true that the country has not always lived up to its highest ideals — expressed in the Declaration of Independence, “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” — it has striven successfully upward toward that calling.

Many times over the nation’s history, the American people have taken action, both here and abroad, to further the cause of freedom under God.

Some of those times were during the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War II and during the Civil Rights era of the 1950s and ’60s.

It is a shame that Biden has bought into the far left’s cancel culture mindset, because America’s heritage is definitely worth protecting and celebrating.

