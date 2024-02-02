Biden Can't Control Himself, Launches Vulgar Tirades Against Trump: Report

President Joe Biden, our nation’s purported “uniter in chief,” is at it again.
Actually, according to a report Wednesday from Politico’s “West Wing Playbook,” he’s never stopped.
We’ve all seen the angry tirades and anti-Republican rhetoric Biden employs in public against former President Donald Trump and his supporters, whom he often calls “MAGA extremists,” but apparently when the president is out of the public eye, it’s even worse.
Advertisement - story continues below
“His disgust toward Trump has never been a secret but has only grown in recent months as the former president tightens his grip on the GOP nomination,” the outlet wrote. “Biden believes Trump has grown only more loathsome with time.”
Politico said it granted three sources anonymity in order to get them to share their insider information.
In public, Biden has made apparently angry comments about Trump’s jokes regarding the 2022 attack against former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, buy a man with a hammer.
As an example, Politico cited Trump’s statements at a California GOP convention in September.
Advertisement - story continues below
“We’ll stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi, who ruined San Francisco — how’s her husband doing, anybody know?” Trump said at the event, according to the outlet. “And she’s against building a wall at our border, even though she has a wall around her house — which obviously didn’t do a very good job.”
Speaking a few months later, Biden said of Trump’s comments: “At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull. And he thinks that’s funny. He laughed about it. What a sick –.”
Will Trump defeat Biden in November?
Yes: 100% (30 Votes)
No: 0% (0 Votes)
In private, Biden finishes the thought, Politico reported, calling Trump a “sick f***” or saying, “What a f***ing a**hole this guy is.”
He’s also referred to the former president as a “loser.”
Even left-leaning Poltico was forced to admit that “[t]he epithets may cut against the image Biden often projects as someone eager to take down the level of incivility and acrimony in politics.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Ya think?
Politico reached out to the White House for comment, but — and I can’t believe anyone was surprised by this — the White House declined.
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.