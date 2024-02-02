Biden Can't Control Himself, Launches Vulgar Tirades Against Trump: Report

President Joe Biden, our nation’s purported “uniter in chief,” is at it again.

Actually, according to a report Wednesday from Politico’s “West Wing Playbook,” he’s never stopped.

We’ve all seen the angry tirades and anti-Republican rhetoric Biden employs in public against former President Donald Trump and his supporters, whom he often calls “MAGA extremists,” but apparently when the president is out of the public eye, it’s even worse.

“His disgust toward Trump has never been a secret but has only grown in recent months as the former president tightens his grip on the GOP nomination,” the outlet wrote. “Biden believes Trump has grown only more loathsome with time.”

Politico said it granted three sources anonymity in order to get them to share their insider information.

In public, Biden has made apparently angry comments about Trump’s jokes regarding the 2022 attack against former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, buy a man with a hammer.

As an example, Politico cited Trump’s statements at a California GOP convention in September.

“We’ll stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi, who ruined San Francisco — how’s her husband doing, anybody know?” Trump said at the event, according to the outlet. “And she’s against building a wall at our border, even though she has a wall around her house — which obviously didn’t do a very good job.”

Speaking a few months later, Biden said of Trump’s comments: “At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull. And he thinks that’s funny. He laughed about it. What a sick –.”

Will Trump defeat Biden in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (45 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In private, Biden finishes the thought, Politico reported, calling Trump a “sick f***” or saying, “What a f***ing a**hole this guy is.”

He’s also referred to the former president as a “loser.”

Even left-leaning Poltico was forced to admit that “[t]he epithets may cut against the image Biden often projects as someone eager to take down the level of incivility and acrimony in politics.”

Ya think?

Politico reached out to the White House for comment, but — and I can’t believe anyone was surprised by this — the White House declined.

Trump’s campaign, however, did not.

“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” Chris Lacivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser told Politico.

“But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies,” he added.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.