Biden Caught on Camera Confusing Salvation Army for Secret Service - Gets Reality Snap After Perplexed Look

The dumpster fire that is Joe Biden’s failed presidency rages on, as the 80-year-old career politician committed another embarrassing gaffe at a public event.

On Sunday, Biden appeared to confuse a Salvation Army officer for a Secret Service agent while visiting a migrant services center in El Paso, Texas.

This was the first time in his presidency — and the only time during his 51-year political career — that Biden has visited the nation’s southern border, which is being relentlessly barraged by unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

In the video streamed by KFOX-TV in El Paso, a woman is heard telling him, “And here we have the folks from the Salvation Army.”

Biden reacted by shaking a uniformed man’s hand, saying, “I spent some time with the Secret Service in Poland and in Ukraine.”

When the Salvation Army officer flashed a confused look, Biden corrected himself. “Not Secret Service … Salvation Army,” he said.







This latest blunder is part of an unbroken chain of alarming gaffes suggesting Biden’s cognitive fitness is in serious decline and therefore a grave threat to national security and public safety.

Since being installed in the Oval Office two years ago, Biden has repeatedly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”

In September, the president searched the audience for a dead congresswoman while speaking at a White House event.

In October, Biden committed one of the most shocking missteps any parent could make by forgetting how his first-born son, Beau, had died. During a speech in Florida, the president falsely claimed his son died while serving in Iraq.

“I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq,” he said.

In reality, Beau Biden died of brain cancer in Baltimore in 2015 — six years after leaving Iraq.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who was the White House physician to former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, has repeatedly expressed his grave concerns about Biden’s mental decline.

Jackson sounded the alarm once again last week when he tweeted that Biden must take a cognitive test to prove he’s capable of leading the nation during these challenging times.

Jackson echoed the sentiments of millions of Americans when he tweeted of Biden: “HE’S NOT RIGHT. He is NOT fit to be President!”

