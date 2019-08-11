Biden Caught on Camera Grabbing Female Student: ‘Don’t Play Games with Me, Kid’

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden barked at a female questioner Friday before grabbing the college student by the arm to snarl a follow-up point at her.

The incident, which was captured on video, took place at the Iowa State Fair.

Biden was approached by a field representative for Turning Point USA — an organization that promotes the conservative philosophy on college campuses. The representative’s name was given only as Katie.

My team just forwarded this video to me Watch former Vice President Biden forcefully grab one of our young field staffers at yesterday’s Iowa State Fair after she asked him how many genders there are pic.twitter.com/1qmpJxJlzO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 9, 2019

TRENDING: NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Involved in Plane Crash, Injuries Sustained

“Mr. Vice President, I’m a student here and I’m wondering, how many genders are there?” the video shows Katie asking.

“Pardon me?” Biden responded. Katie then repeated her question.

“There are at least three,” Biden said in reply and kept moving through the crowd.

Katie then asked Biden to name the genders, which triggered a reaction.

Should Joe Biden apologize to this young woman? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (3103 Votes) 5% (177 Votes)

“Don’t play games with me kid,” Biden said. After walking away a few steps, he turned, grabbed the woman by the arm, and made a follow-up point.

“By the way, first one to come out for [gay] marriage was me,” he said.

The incident was fodder for commentary on Twitter.

I agree with Biden. There are 3 genders- male, female and Democrat (ie confused).https://t.co/uigdiJUOeC — Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) August 10, 2019

RELATED: Obama Worried That Biden Could ‘Damage His Legacy,’ Tried To Talk Him Out of 2020 Bid: Report

Why is the liberal press not covering the fact that Joe Biden manhandled a young girl In Iowa when she asked him how many genders there were. She asked him to name them. He got visibly angry and grabbed her HARD by the arm! Is that appropriate behavior for an old man ? — rachel miller (@scramdog6) August 9, 2019

#biden, Biden grabs a young woman by the arm in Iowa for asking him how many genders there are. He can’t handle simple questions. He has a habit of getting in women’s spaces. IF he gabbed my daughter by the arm he would have heard from me. He is a Big Weenie. — Bryan Garner (@BryanGarner18) August 10, 2019

In an interview with Turning Point USA, that is part of a YouTube video of the incident, Katie explained the interaction from her perspective.

“My name is Katie. I am born and raised in Iowa, and I’m currently a student in Iowa. Today I showed up at the state fair to ask former Vice President Joe Biden a question about gender,” she said.

“When I asked the question it took a few seconds for the question to register, and then he responded with ‘three.’ I asked a follow-up question. I asked, ‘OK, what are they?’ Joe Biden looked at me and said, ‘Don’t mess with me, kid.’ I started to walk away, and then it doesn’t stop there. He grabs my arm and then pulls me back to make eye contact with him again and he yells something about marriage at me,” she said.

“So I walked away and was mad, just very, very mad that someone would actually treat me like that,” she said.

In the past, Biden has been criticized for touching women without their consent.

On Thursday, the gaffe-prone Democrat claimed that “poor kids are just as bright, just as talented, as white kids,” according to Fox News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.