SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Biden Caught on Camera Grabbing Female Student: ‘Don’t Play Games with Me, Kid’

×
By Jack Davis
Published August 11, 2019 at 5:50am
Print

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden barked at a female questioner Friday before grabbing the college student by the arm to snarl a follow-up point at her.

The incident, which was captured on video, took place at the Iowa State Fair.

Biden was approached by a field representative for Turning Point USA — an organization that promotes the conservative philosophy on college campuses. The representative’s name was given only as Katie.

TRENDING: Watch Cheney’s Bold Defense of Trump: This Isn’t About Race, It’s About Socialists Destroying America

“Mr. Vice President, I’m a student here and I’m wondering, how many genders are there?” the video shows Katie asking.

“Pardon me?” Biden responded. Katie then repeated her question.

“There are at least three,” Biden said in reply and kept moving through the crowd.

Katie then asked Biden to name the genders, which triggered a reaction.

Should Joe Biden apologize to this young woman?

“Don’t play games with me kid,” Biden said. After walking away a few steps, he turned, grabbed the woman by the arm, and made a follow-up point.

“By the way, first one to come out for [gay] marriage was me,” he said.

The incident was fodder for commentary on Twitter.

RELATED: Female Photographer Reportedly Shoved, Screamed At by Bernie Sanders Campaign Staffers

In an interview with Turning Point USA, that is part of a YouTube video of the incident, Katie explained the interaction from her perspective.

“My name is Katie. I am born and raised in Iowa, and I’m currently a student in Iowa. Today I showed up at the state fair to ask former Vice President Joe Biden a question about gender,” she said.

“When I asked the question it took a few seconds for the question to register, and then he responded with ‘three.’ I asked a follow-up question. I asked, ‘OK, what are they?’ Joe Biden looked at me and said, ‘Don’t mess with me, kid.’ I started to walk away, and then it doesn’t stop there. He grabs my arm and then pulls me back to make eye contact with him again and he yells something about marriage at me,” she said.

“So I walked away and was mad, just very, very mad that someone would actually treat me like that,” she said.

In the past, Biden has been criticized for touching women without their consent.

On Thursday, the gaffe-prone Democrat claimed that “poor kids are just as bright, just as talented, as white kids,” according to Fox News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Female Photographer Reportedly Shoved, Screamed At by Bernie Sanders Campaign Staffers
Former Inmate of the Same Correctional Center: ‘It’s an Impossibility’ Epstein Killed Himself – Report
Lance Armstrong Brags About Passing VP Mike Pence on Bike, Gets Slammed for Doping Past
ICE Official Has Blunt Response as Criticisms Mount: We’re ‘Not a Social Services Agency’
Former ‘Apprentice’ Contestant Fires Back at SoulCycle Boycott: ‘I’m Going and Wearing My MAGA Hat’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×