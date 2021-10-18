Biden Caught in Stunning Moment of Elitism, Blatantly Ignores Indoor Mask Mandate in High-End Restaurant

If you want to know what someone believes, don’t ask them: Watch what they do.

Human beings are often hypocritical and deceitful. Sometimes we don’t even know what we believe, deep down. But if you watch someone’s actions, that’ll tell you all you need to know.

Joe Biden and all of his Democrat cohorts, for instance, may say they believe in the efficacy of mask mandates. If you watch their actions, however, it appears that they believe the exact opposite.

As much was revealed recently when Biden couldn’t be bothered to follow his own masking rules during a visit to an expensive D.C. restaurant on Saturday night.

The first lady was also seen maskless, despite D.C.’s strict mask mandate.

WATCH: Joe Biden walks through an expensive Washington, D.C. restaurant without a mask, violating D.C.’s mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/lZDDFbhjZT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 17, 2021

This is the same man who, in the past, has insisted that those of us who don’t wear masks are being bad Americans.

Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Wear a mask. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 18, 2020

While Biden’s hypocrisy is outrageous, it’s not all that surprising.

After all, throughout the pandemic, various Democratic leaders and politicians have been caught violating their own COVID mandates.

On Nov. 6, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife were caught attending a birthday party for one of his political advisers that violated the state’s rule prohibiting “gatherings that include more than 3 households.”

Similarly, Newsom’s fellow Democrat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was also photographed at a dinner in May, breaking her state’s rule requiring Michigan diners to not gather in groups of six or more.

Even Speaker of the House Nanci Pelosi was caught receiving an illegal hair treatment in San Francisco after the state’s COVID restrictions had banned salons from seeing customers.

And this most recent example is far from Biden’s first offense.

Only a day earlier, Biden gave a speech at the University of Connecticut and forgot to bring a mask. He then began asking around for someone to grab him one. In a show of utter unawareness, he then wiped his mouth and began shaking hands.

What the actions of all these Democrats tell us is what they really think about COVID guidelines.

They might say different, but to them, all of this — mask mandates, vaccine mandates, economic lockdowns, etc. — is nothing more than political theater.

