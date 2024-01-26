Biden Caves to 'Young People and Frontline Communities,' Halts Natural Gas Export Approvals

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, President Joe Biden continues to want Americans to see climate change — not nuclear war with Russia or China, not radical Islamic terrorism — as the greatest threat to humanity.

At least, that was what he claimed in a Friday news release in which promised to raise U.S. energy prices and cede power and influence to other countries around the world at America’s expense.

OK, he didn’t use those words. But he might as well have, because that’s going to be the effect of the “temporary pause” on any new exports of liquefied natural gas (a phrase that the statement inexplicably capitalized, but I’ve given up on looking for anything resembling coherent English grammar from this White House).

As usual, the statement began with a number of hyperbolic statements regarding the effects of climate change on people with whom he hopes you will identify and therefore have compassion on.

“In every corner of the country and the world, people are suffering the devastating toll of climate change,” he wrote.

(Yes, I know he didn’t write a word of this. But it’s written in the first person and uses phrases like “My Administration,” so he obviously wants credit for it.)

The president went on in a series of incomplete sentences to demonstrate his administration’s inability to write at an eighth-grade level.

“Historic hurricanes and floods wiping out homes, businesses, and houses of worship,” he wrote. “Wildfires destroying whole neighborhoods and forcing families to leave their communities behind. Record temperatures affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans, especially the most vulnerable.”

If you see a verb out there anywhere, Mr. President, reach out and grab it.

Biden went on to claim victory over a number of areas related to the left’s climate agenda, this time using a complete sentence.

“From Day One, my Administration has set the United States on an unprecedented course to tackle the climate crisis at home and abroad — securing the largest climate investment in the history of the world, unlocking clean energy breakthroughs that will power a clean economy and create thousands of jobs, advancing environmental justice for all, and rallying world leaders to transition away from the fossil fuels that jeopardize our planet and our people,” he wrote.

Wow. With all those accomplishment, you’d think climate change would tucked its tail between its legs and gone looking for some other planet to destroy, wouldn’t you?

But of course not. Even if Biden believed that climate change had been defeated — if he even believes it’s an actual threat at all, which is not a given — he couldn’t admit it publicly, as that would put a monkey wrench in numerous plans to increase the size and scope of the federal government and undermine the nation’s economy.

So when his next sentence was, “But more action is needed,” I doubt anyone was actually surprised.

That action, he went on to write, would be to “pause” any new approvals to export LNG — a move that will cost American energy companies money and divert some of the power and influence that such exports buy for the U.S. to other countries with LNG resources, some of whom will be more than happy to fill the gap America’s “pause” creates.

That means, of course, that the actual effect on the environment will be close to zero — LNG needs will be met and LNG will be burned in pretty much the same amounts next month as it was last month, the only difference being that the LNG being burned won’t have come from America.

Meanwhile, energy prices will rise because of the reduction in supply, but demand will remain constant because the demand for energy is pretty much inelastic.

But I apologize; I don’t know why I’m ranting about logic when this was never a logical move on Biden’s part in the first place, but rather a move to placate a portion of his far-left base, namely “young people” and community organizers in “frontline communities” who, he claims, are demanding action.

Because in times of crisis, what America needs is an 81-year-old taking marching orders from inexperienced 22-year-olds. What could possibly go wrong?

“This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time,” Biden wrote. “And as America has always done, we will turn crisis into opportunity.”

Well, as to that last, I sort of have to agree. Biden has in fact created a crisis for this country — a number of them, in fact, not the least of which is the anarchy of the undefended U.S. border. But Americans will, I’m confident, turn this crisis, too, into opportunity.

An opportunity to boot this administration right out of Washington, D.C.

