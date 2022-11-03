Biden Chief of Staff Threatens Americans Just Days Before Midterms: 'Final Warning'

Typically, when a plan falls apart, people will have contingencies to fall back on. Or, if you’re Batman, your contingencies have contingencies.

Given the way the Democrats’ midterm strategies have materialized, it’s safe to say Bruce Wayne is not an employee of President Joe Biden’s administration.

But you know who is employed by that administration? Chief of Staff Ronald Klain. And Klain’s latest remarks truly illustrate just how desperate Democrats have gotten as the 2022 midterm reckoning is rapidly approaching.

With various battleground races (such as Arizona and Pennsylvania) trending in the wrong direction for Democrats, Klain pulled a page straight from Batman’s biggest villains: Issuing ominous threats and hoping those threats will lead to others bending the knee.

Just watch this clip and try not to envision Klain’s face covered in Joker makeup:







“The president decided a few days ago that it was important to issue one final warning on this issue,” Klain said. “To make very clear to leave no doubt that we have people out there still peddling the big lie. People now raising the issue of election denial in this election.”

Klain’s words echo his boss’. Remember that blood-red background when Biden touted just how much danger democracy was in? Klain’s latest statements are just an extension of that mindset.

This desperate rhetoric from Democrats and the left is hardly a surprise.

What else are they going to campaign on with just days left until midterms? Out-of-control crime? Soaring inflation?

Honestly, threatening voters probably is a more sound strategy than promoting actual policy right now for the Democrats.

But just because it’s a “better” strategy hardly means it’s a viable one. This rhetoric from Biden and his camp are falling on deaf ears when it comes to voters (again, just look at what is happening in Arizona and Pennsylvania, but also New York, where a Republican gubernatorial candidate is running tight with the incumbent Democrat).

And making matters even worse for Democrats, the ears that their rhetoric does manage to penetrate aren’t having any of this nonsense.

Take, for instance, the panel on the wildly successful “Outnumbered” show on Fox News. They saw right through the ploy of Biden’s ongoing rhetoric:







“The threat of democracy only matters when it’s rhetoric because it’s all about getting those votes on the ballot,” Emily Compagno explained. “This just illustrates that their rhetoric — crime, migrant safety, education — it’s a sham and so are their principles.”

Harris Faulkner, took a different approach to her analysis. Forget the Democrat principles (they sure have), Faulkner was more worried about the left trying to hijack another narrative.

“They’re trying to change the optics of what it takes to win an election in five days,” Faulkner said. “But the truth of the matter is, he said to half the country, if you don’t vote for him, you’re going to break America.”

The effectiveness of the Biden administration’s latest rhetoric, to try and convince moderates or voters on the fence that a vote for the GOP is a vote for Armageddon, will be on full display in just a few short days.

Midterms will take place on Tuesday, and all the threats in the world won’t matter much once those votes are tabulated.

