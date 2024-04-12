Imagine working full-time Monday through Friday and then picking up a catering gig on weekends to make ends meet. If that describes you, then the federal government has something to say to you.

Congratulations. President Joe Biden created your second job.

This scenario effectively summarizes the reality of the U.S. Department of Labor’s March 2024 jobs report, which the Biden administration has touted as showing 303,000 new jobs created but which, according to Joseph Lobue of The Federalist, revealed no new full-time jobs added.

So what gives?

Well, in short, if a little fib advances a preferred narrative, then federal officials will always tell it.

“Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the American economy added 303,000 jobs in March, and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8 percent,” U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su wrote in an April 5 statement regarding the March jobs report.

The bulk of Su’s statement, however, sounded more like a campaign speech than an analysis of labor trends.

“President Biden came into office with a plan to grow our economy from the middle out and the bottom up. Month after month, the jobs reports during the Biden-Harris administration have shown strong progress to realizing that vision — a vision where all of America’s workers can get a good job and find a solid place in the middle class. Our work is far from over, and we will remain focused on creating equitable growth that fuels gains for all of America’s working people,” Su wrote.

In other words, the Biden administration wanted you to believe in a positive jobs report.

Alas, a deeper dive into that report revealed truly dreadful news.

“Fewer Americans have full-time jobs, and more of those with full-time jobs are also working part-time jobs to make ends meet,” Lobue wrote.

Indeed, citing data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Lobue found that the economy “actually shed 6,000 full-time jobs” in March.

Incredibly, 75 percent of those 303,000 new jobs actually qualified as second jobs.

Thus, according to Lobue, “Democrats’ ‘good news’ is just you having to work longer and harder to survive.”

For that, of course, we may thank several years of runaway inflation.

Furthermore, government jobs make up nearly 25 percent of the total jobs added in March.

Lobue rightly referred to those jobs as “societal overhead costs.”

“That is true whether you believe heavy regulation is good or bad for society,” he added. “In other words, wealth must be taken out of the economy to support government.”

And for that trend, at least, we cannot blame Biden alone.

“According to U.S. Census data, 50 years ago only five suburban D.C. counties made the list of the top 50 richest U.S. counties or equivalents” by median household income, Lobue noted. “By 2020, this figure had more than tripled to 17.”

That mass confiscation of wealth, enriching bureaucrats and impoverishing ordinary Americans, has occurred over decades. As much as any other factor in American life, it explains the rise of former President Donald Trump.

In a country with an actual free press, citizens would not tolerate the transformation of Washington, D.C., into an imperial capital full of wealthy warmongers who fancy themselves a ruling class. But the establishment media runs cover for the powerful, which means that many Americans do not learn of such things.

Likewise, federal officials tell you what they want you to know.

In fact, the March report was not the only recent jobs report in which the numbers did not seem to make sense. According to one financial expert, the January report of 353,000 jobs created seemed suspicious in light of mass layoffs.

“So where are all these jobs coming from?” tax attorney and registered investment advisor Rebecca Walser asked on Fox Business. “Obviously we need to look at the details, but it does not compute. They do not add up.”

Then again, it is easy to focus on the lying Biden administration or the lying establishment media. But if ordinary Americans have not yet figured out the extent of those lies, they have only themselves to blame.

After all, not long ago we heard things like “15 days to slow the spread.” Years later, many people still have not figured out what happened to them in 2020.

Thus, if you actually believe that Biden, an “elderly man with a poor memory,” managed to create 300,000 new jobs in March, then you might want to take off your mask, forego that ninth booster and join the real world.

That is, if you can get time away from your second job.

