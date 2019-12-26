After Biden Claims He's in Debt and Unemployed, Court Finds His $2.5 Mil Hollywood Home

Despite Hunter Biden’s claim that he is in debt and unemployed, documents handed over to an Arkansas court revealed that the son of former Vice President Joe Biden shares a ZIP code with some famous Hollywood elites.

Biden owns a California home valued at a whopping $2.5 million, according to the New York Post.

The revelation came Monday as part of the paternity case revolving around Biden’s Arkansas love child.

Although Biden’s multimillion-dollar home is one that most Americans can only dream of owning, the politician’s son has insisted that he is financially destitute.

While it’s clear that Biden isn’t exactly slumming it around the poverty line, his claim of being in dire financial straits could be an attempt to avoid a hefty child support payment to his Arkansas child.

This discovery of Biden’s Hollywood holding may not help his image of a person who struggles with money. According to the Post, the house features a pool and a private gated driveway.

With these luxurious additions and superstars like Ben Affleck and Halle Berry sharing the same ZIP code, it may be fair to say Biden isn’t exactly as lacking in funds as he claims.

It’s unclear how Biden was able to afford such a ritzy home, but it may have something to do with his five-figure monthly paychecks from Ukrainian energy giant Burisma, where he served on the board.

Although some of this may have gone to finance Biden’s alleged substance abuse problem, there was apparently enough left over to grab the Hollywood Hills mansion.

Biden’s decision to purchase the home came at an unfortunate time.

The paternity case against him in Arkansas was filed only one day after the swanky residence sold. Biden originally denied that the child in question was his son.

The Western Journal first broke the bombshell news of a DNA test confirming Biden was the child’s father in November.

Unfortunately for Hunter’s father, the revelations made in the court battle over his new grandson and the scandal surrounding Hunter’s activities in Ukraine have shadowed the former vice president’s 2020 campaign.

One major takeaway for many is that Biden apparently didn’t see a problem with his son working for a Ukrainian company that had a reputation for corruption at a time when the then-vice president had enough power to unseat the country’s top prosecutor.

With the Democratic primaries rapidly approaching, Hunter Biden appears to be a force of destruction against his dad’s continuing political career.

This court case has a ways to go, and it’s likely that this won’t be the last embarrassing discovery that’s going to made before its conclusion.

