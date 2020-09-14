SECTIONS
Biden Claims 'The Facts Are Undeniable' as He Blames Wildfires on Climate Change

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden talks with members of the United Steelworkers union Sept. 9, 2020.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden talks with members of the United Steelworkers union Sept. 9, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Chris White
Published September 14, 2020 at 9:20am
Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered an address from Delaware on Monday connecting climate change to worsening wildfires on the West Coast.

The Democratic presidential nominee will “discuss how extreme weather events are both caused by & underscore the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis,” spokesman Matt Hill tweeted on Sunday.

Monday morning, Hill tweeted a thread regarding Biden’s address:

Biden’s comments come shortly after former President Barack Obama and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer called the fires an example of how climate change can impact modern communities.

“The science is clear, and deadly signs like these are unmistakable — climate change poses an imminent, existential threat to our way of life,” Biden said in a statement Saturday, according to The Hill.

“President Trump can try to deny that reality, but the facts are undeniable.”

Wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington have killed 28 people since August, CNN reported.

More than half a million people are under some sort of evacuation alert and more than 4.5 million acres have been burned by wildfires in 12 states since August, according to NBC News.

“The lack of active land management is almost 100 percent the cause,” forest science expert Bob Zybach told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a report Sunday.

University of Washington climate scientist Cliff Mass told the DCNF in 2018, “Global warming may contribute slightly, but the key factors are mismanaged forests, years of fire suppression, increased population, people living where they should not, invasive flammable species, and the fact that California has always had fire.”

President Donald Trump has scheduled a trip to McClellan Park in Sacramento, California, in which local and federal officials will brief the president and discuss how far firefighters have come in containing the wildfires, The Washington Post reported Monday.

“I have approved 37 Stafford Act Declarations, including Fire Management Grants to support their brave work. We are with them all the way!” the president tweeted Friday.

Roughly 75 percent of damage stemming from California’s wildfires was a result of “the way we manage lands and develop our landscape,” Scott Stephens, a professor of fire science at the University of California, Berkeley, said at a conference in Washington in January, according to E&E.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” the president tweeted in November 2018.

He suggested at the time that other countries do things like “raking and cleaning things, and they don’t have any problem,” citing how Finland manages forests.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Chris White
