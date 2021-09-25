President Joe Biden on Friday singled out the Americans he said are causing “unease” in the country: those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden blamed unvaccinated Americans for a wide variety of ills in a speech at the White House.

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden said.

“And it’s caused by the fact that, despite Americans having an unprecedented and successful vaccination program, despite the fact that for almost five months, free vaccines have been available in 80,000 locations, we still have — we still have over 70 million Americans who have failed to get a single shot.”

Biden said there is “a lot of misinformation you’ve been fed out there.” Late last year, Vice President Kamala Harris was one of the loudest voices questioning the vaccines developed during the Trump administration that Biden now wants Americans to take.

Biden said elected officials who differ with him are the bad guys.

“And to make matters worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine with false information the fight against COVID-19. This is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Biden said the 25 percent of Americans who are not vaccinated “are causing a lot of damage.”

“The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals, overrunning emergency rooms and intensive care units, leaving no room for someone with a heart attack or a cancer operation needed to get the lifesaving care because the places where they would get that care are crowded; they are not available,” he said.

Biden said the unvaccinated have also cast a pall on what would otherwise have been a blossoming economic recovery.

“The unvaccinated also put our economic at — recovery at risk, causing unease in the economy around the — and causing unease around the kitchen table.”

“Their refusal has cost all of us. The refusal to get vaccinated has cost all of us. And I’m moving forward with vaccination requirements wherever I can,” Biden said.

Tucker Carlson of Fox News rebutted Biden’s claims.

“So we don’t have enough workers because people aren’t getting vaccinated? We don’t have enough workers because you’re paying people not to work. … So if you’re worried about the worker crisis, look in the mirror, pal,” Carlson said.

“But let’s get to the core allegation here: that the unvaccinated are somehow dangerous to the rest of the country,” he continued. “But the unvaccinated pose precisely zero danger to anyone who has been vaccinated. None.”

Carlson said Biden is the one overloading America’s health care system, not the unvaccinated.

“Now to Biden’s claim that the unvaccinated are somehow destroying our hospital system. Oh, the irony, one of many. This is the same president who’s allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to enter our country every single month and promising them all free health care.”

“In just eight months, Joe Biden has done more than any president in our history to wreck the American health care system. And yet he’s blaming it, in one of the great acts of political diversion ever, on people who won’t take the shot,” Carlson said.

Carlson said Biden was wrong to cast blame on everyday Americans.

“Think about that: blaming regular Americans for a virus that American bureaucrats funded and the Chinese military created. … It’s your fault, middle America. Of course it is. It’s always middle America’s fault. What a lie,” Carlson said.

