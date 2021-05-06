News
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on Tuesday. (Nicholas Kamm - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden Claims Republicans Are in the Midst of a 'Mini-Revolution'

Jack DavisMay 5, 2021 at 5:08pm
President Joe Biden said the Republican Party is floundering as it prepares to remove Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from a leadership position.

Multiple reports indicate Cheney, who has repeatedly lashed out at former President Donald Trump over the Capitol incursion and continued to scold Republicans over the events of that day, is going to be replaced as House Republican Conference chair by Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Biden, who exchanged a fist bump with Cheney last week when he spoke to Congress, was asked his opinion of the opposition party’s actions during a White House event on Wednesday.

“It seems as though the Republican Party is trying to identify what it stands for, and they’re in the midst of a significant sort of mini-revolution going on in the Republican Party,” Biden said.

“I’ve been a Democrat for a long time. We’ve gone through periods where we’ve had internal fights and disagreements. I don’t ever remember any like this,” he said.

Biden, whose legislative agenda has relied on using parliamentary tactics to ram home legislation without GOP support, said he wants the Republican Party to be strong.

“We badly need a Republican Party. We need a two-party system. It’s not healthy to have a one-party system,” he said.

But Biden said the GOP is adrift.

“I think the Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point,” he said.

Earlier in the day, when asked about the effort to oust Cheney, Biden simply said, “I don’t understand the Republicans.”

Trump also weighed in on the fuss over Cheney Wednesday.

“Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership,” Trump said in a statement on his website.

“We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise has also backed Stefanik, according to the Washington Examiner.

“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” Lauren Fine, Scalise’s spokeswoman, said.

Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
