Biden Claims Trump 'Should Step Down' Over COVID

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump should simply step down now because of Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a CNN town hall event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden said Trump is overly fixated on the economic health of Americans, which suffered a severe shock due to restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus.

“This is all about one thing — the stock market. He doesn’t want to see anything happen,” Biden said.

“It’s all about his re-election. It should be about the American people, and they’re in trouble,” he added.

“You’ve got to level with the American people — shoot from the shoulder. There’s not been a time they’ve not been able to step up.

“This president should step down,” Biden said.

The former vice president also blamed Trump for American coronavirus deaths.

“If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive,” he said. “All the people — I’m not making this up, just look at the data. Look at the data.”

On Wednesday, Trump released his plan to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to the American people once such a vaccine is approved.

“To get the vaccine into the hands of American people, we’re fully mobilizing the awesome power of American industry and also our military,” he said at a White House news conference. “This is the largest, fastest and most advanced vaccine distribution effort in American history, by far.

“I was reading where Biden was saying that, oh, he’s going to have a plan. They did so bad on swine flu, you wouldn’t even believe it. Take a look at their record on swine flu. In fact, the person that headed it up said it was a total disaster,” Trump said.

“We’ve manufactured all of the necessary supplies so that as soon as the FDA approves the vaccine — and, as you know, we’re very close to that — we’ll be able to distribute at least 100 million vaccine doses by the end of 2020 and a large number much sooner than that.

“I’m calling on Biden to stop promoting his anti-vaccine theories because all they’re doing is hurting the importance of what we’re doing. And I know that if they were in this position, they’d be saying how wonderful it is. They’re recklessly endangering lives. You can’t do that,” he said.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 197,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, while over 6.6 million Americans have been infected with the virus.

Last week, Fox News host Sean Hannity defended Trump’s handling of the virus, noting that as of Feb. 28, Biden was telling supporters it was “not a time to panic.”

“Will the media, the mob, spend the next 24 hours freaking out about those comments?” Hannity said. “I wouldn’t hold my breath.”

“If Joe Biden were in charge, it’s not a question of if more Americans would have contracted the virus and died,” he added. “But how many hundreds of thousands of more Americans would’ve contracted this virus.”

“This is now the insanity season,” Hannity said.

“Fifty-five days away from a tipping point election, the lying, the smears, the slander … the hysteria is now reaching a fever pitch, and with just 55 days until you become the ultimate jury, the anti-Trump insanity is going to be non-stop.”

