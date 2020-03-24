Biden Claims Twice That 'No Matter What' the COVID Cure Will Make Things Worse

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s latest verbal blunder calls into question whether the presumptive Democratic nominee grasps the most pressing issues the country currently faces.

Biden joined the ladies of ABC’s “The View” via video call from his Delaware estate Tuesday to counter President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic.

Being that the program is friendly territory for Democrats, Biden was asked a number of softball questions.

But Biden gave an answer to one of those softball questions that is both terrifying and not surprising, particularly given the concerns many have about the 77-year-old’s cognitive health.

“The View” co-host Sara Haines asked Biden about Trump’s Monday statement that “we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.” Trump was referring to a potential timetable for firing up the American economy following what has essentially amounted to a nationwide shutdown of nonessential business.

TRENDING: Hillary Clinton Responds to Coronavirus by Urging People To Ignore Trump's Guidance

“We talked about Trump saying the government would reassess the recommended period for keeping businesses shut and people at home. Are you at all concerned as Trump said that we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself?” Haines asked Biden.

Biden’s response was baffling.

“We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse, no matter what,” he said.

Biden doubled down, adding, “No matter what. We know what has to be done. We know you have to — you’re tired of hearing the phrase, you got to flatten that curve where it’s going up like this, people getting it, and then it comes down.”

Joe Biden: “We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse no matter what — no matter what.” WHAT??????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ao2IGDr6x9 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 24, 2020

A cure will make the problem worse?

Did Biden really just assert that solving a problem will also exacerbate it, or is he so lost in general that he is unable to deliver a coherent response?

Biden is gaffe-prone, so it may very well have been the latter.

Yet Biden didn’t just jumble up a sentence and then correct himself, as he is accustomed to doing. While I doubt Biden truly believes that a “cure” will make the problem “worse,” he didn’t bother trying to get it right, instead simply moving on to his next statement.

RELATED: After Admitting He Hasn't Been Tested, Biden Coughs Loudly, Then Gets Corrected by CNN Host

Moreover, not one of the show’s co-hosts asked Biden to clarify the nonsensical response.

Do you think Joe Biden is fit to be president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (11 Votes) 99% (1133 Votes)

The candidate either believes that curing the coronavirus will hurt the country, or his cognitive abilities are so diminished that he can’t adequately say what he means.

In either event, the bizarre response should disqualify him from running for president.

Can you imagine the upcoming debates if this how Joe Biden comes out against President Trump? It might end up being a massacre requiring moderators to invoke the mercy rule.

You can watch Biden’s interview in its entirety below:

In a time of unprecedented uncertainty, Biden managed to clear things up for voters by demonstrating that he is barely capable of managing a partisan response to an issue currently affecting every American.

The ladies of “The View” and their cohorts in the establishment media also clarified their position on the country’s situation by allowing such a statement to go unchecked.

ABC News reported on Biden’s appearance on the program by including his “cure” comments in a partial transcript, but did not seek to clarify them at all.

Americans are facing a complex health and economic issue with many moving parts. The country’s current fight requires strong leadership, which it has in President Trump.

In his attempt to portray himself as an alternative to Trump, the former vice president has now shown that he isn’t even capable of adequately responding to softball questions from “The View.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.