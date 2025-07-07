Former President Joe Biden claimed last week that world leaders are seeking counsel from him, despite his disgraceful exit from politics and the glaring questions surrounding his mental health.

He made these claims while giving a keynote speech at the Society for Human Resource Management convention in San Diego.

A video of an exchange between the group’s president Johnny Taylor and a subdued, confused, — often mumbling — Biden was published on the social media site X, by Democratic political strategist Chris Jackson.

Biden told Taylor that European leaders are still calling him and asking for advice.

“I’m getting calls. I’m not going to go into it, I can’t, from a number of European leaders asking me to get engaged,” Biden stated. “I’m not. But I’m giving advice. Because things are different.”

“Ya know, I often ask the question . . . rhetorically, if America doesn’t lead the world who can?” he shouted. “No, no, no, not a joke. Not because of power. Who can put it together?”

He then said he’s also counseling Republicans — along with Democrats — who are using him as a sounding board.

“How can you just walk away?” Biden continued. “You don’t see me out there publicly doing a lot of this. But I’m also dealing with a lot of Democrats and Republican colleagues, all of them, wanting to talk. Not because they think I have the answer, just to bounce things off me.”

He added, “I’m seeing a lot of officeholders . . . I’m not looking for them. I’m not doing that. They asked to see me, I see them. I’m also laying rubber with my ’67 Corvette on my driveway.”

📺 And now, your moment of zen. Some Q&A with @JoeBiden from today’s #SHRM25 conference in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/AGtN47aau9 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 2, 2025

If Biden is telling the truth, that doesn’t bode well for these leaders, or for anyone standing near that Corvette.

The last person these countries want advice from is Joe Biden.

Under his leadership we saw America become borderless, inflation and prices exploded, and the country experienced sharp spikes in gasoline costs. Ultimately, he was pushed out of the White House by his own party and had to leave in disgrace.

His administration was plagued by scandals, including the crimes committed by his son Hunter, along with his issuance of preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Hunter, and several others, covering a specific period of time.

These pardons are now being questioned as potentially fraudulent, due to autopen concerns.

On top of that, his Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached for allowing America’s southern border to become overrun with illegals. This marked the first time in almost 150 years that a cabinet member was impeached by the House of Representatives.

A June report from Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed that during the Biden administration, officials were handing children over to unvetted criminal sponsors, some of whom committed heinous acts against them.

His behavior in public has been bizarre, his speech incoherent, and at times he appeared downright drugged.

The idea that Biden is somehow a wise old mentor for foreign leaders — when his own party in America doesn’t want anything to do with him — is a laughable proposition at best.

Yet considering his usual behavior and deceptions, this is just another day at the beach for “Sleepy Joe.”

