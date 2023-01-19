Biden Classified Docs Investigation Intensifies: Secret Service Ready to Release Names - Report

As President Joe Biden’s classified document scandal continues to develop, the president’s protectors are reportedly prepared to provide even more fuel for the fire.

The U.S. Secret Service could reveal the names of individuals who have visited Biden’s Delaware home, where two batches of classified documents were held by the former vice president, according to Fox News.

The White House has insisted that no formal record is kept of visitors to the home. However, Fox reported that the Secret Service does “collect information on guests with regular access to the home.”

If Congress requests that information, the Secret Service will give up the names of vetted guests who could have had access to the classified documents, a source told Fox.

According to Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi, “the Secret Service does not maintain visitor logs at the private residences of protectees.”

“While the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites, we are not able to comment further as this speaks to the means and methods of our protective operations,” Guglielmi said.

When the White House claimed that no visitor log was kept, many, including National Review’s Andrew McCarthy, were skeptical.

“Don’t believe for a moment the Secret Service doesn’t know who visits Biden’s house,” McCarthy wrote in a piece for the New York Post.

“The Secret Service is responsible for keeping these private residences secure even when the president is not on site. If the FBI told the Secret Service that it was critical to get such visitor information, do you really think the Secret Service would respond, ‘Gee, sorry, we don’t keep logs for that’?”

It didn’t take long for McCarthy’s hunch to be vindicated.

Should Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (83 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

With Fox now reporting that not only does the Secret Service keep some records of visitors, but is also able to share them with Congress, the Biden White House seems to have been contradicted.

When pressed by reporters on Tuesday about the document scandal, the president ignored their questions. The reporters were herded out of the room by White House staff, according to Fox.

The White House continues to feel the pressure after last week’s revelation that classified documents from Biden’s vice presidency had been found at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C., in November.

Additional documents were then discovered at Biden’s Delaware home.

The Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to ascertain why Biden kept these documents for so long when he did not have the authority to do so.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.