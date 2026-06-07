Biden Comeback? MAGA Apparently Has 'Change of Heart' About Hunter, According to Outlet

When former President Joe Biden’s administration was in office, few people within that orbit were as hounded as former first son Hunter Biden.

Between accusations of engaging in “access politics,” to whatever was going on in Ukraine, to the infamous laptop, to rampant drug use, there was almost nothing that Hunter Biden wasn’t skewered for, particularly by conservatives, Republicans, and Donald Trump supporters.

Hunter’s legal woes would eventually lead him to effectively spiral and hit what many described as “rock bottom.”

Well, some would argue that that’s the best place to attempt a comeback, and according to liberal outlet The Daily Beast, that’s exactly what Biden did when he returned to the social media platform X in May.

Only, apparently he’s doing this with “MAGA supporters.”

According to The Daily Beast, a combination of Biden’s social media self-deprecation and a genuine respect from other people grappling with sobriety has led to something of a resurgence for the former first son.

In fact, Biden took to X to directly address The Daily Beast’s article, and expressed gratitude for what he too felt like was a warm embrace from MAGA.

I’ve taken a lot of hits, and I’ve deserved some of them. I beat myself up over them more than you can imagine. But the grace people have shown me here is truly humbling. Some of the kindest words have come from the people you’d least expect. And for that I am so grateful.… https://t.co/Rdfra3oyRo — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 5, 2026

“I’ve taken a lot of hits, and I’ve deserved some of them,” Biden posted. “I beat myself up over them more than you can imagine. But the grace people have shown me here is truly humbling. Some of the kindest words have come from the people you’d least expect.”

“And for that I am so grateful. This isn’t about me. It’s about every person in recovery who shows up and tries again. And to everyone still in the fight tonight: you are not alone, I see you.”

Examples of Biden’s self-deprecation are all over X, including this one, which he used to try and refute claims that he’s a part of the “elite”:

Do I look like I’m a part of the elite oligarch class. This was taken at a super 8 motel off I95 by the way. pic.twitter.com/IcnPgrxk8A — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

That response actually prompted a gracious answer from the account that had posted the sharp comment Biden was responding to.

“I stand by what I said. Don’t be obtuse. You may have fallen on hard times and suffered (as all do in life) but you’re certainly elite from where most stand,” the account wrote. “I will say this and I said it on tv many times, I would’ve also pardoned you if you were my son. Because what’s a father to do.”

“Keep up with your sobriety it’s an example many in the country need to see and Americans love a comeback (myself included).”

“I truly wish you and yours health and happiness.”

Despite the warm and fuzzy examples above, glancing at Biden’s X account does reveal that there are still quite a number of detractors who aren’t quite buying that he’s a changed man.

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