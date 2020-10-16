Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stated that he strongly supports children as young as 8 being encouraged to change their gender Thursday during his town hall event on ABC.

A woman who claimed to be the mother of an 8-year-old “transgender daughter” stated the Trump administration “has attacked the right of transgender people.”

She asked Biden, “How will you, as president, reverse this dangerous and discriminatory agenda and ensure that the lives and rights of LGBTQ people are protected under U.S law?”

The former vice president responded, “I would just flat-out change the law. I would eliminate [Trump’s] executive orders, number one.”

Joe Biden is asked a question by a woman with an *8-year-old* transgender daughter. pic.twitter.com/n1azNd6QDB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2020

Biden’s response veered into a seemingly unrelated story about seeing two gay men kiss while he was younger when getting out of his father’s car.

“I turn to my dad and my dad looked at me and said, ‘Joey, it’s simple. They love each other.'”

Biden, once known as a more moderate Democrat, expressed his full support for small children being subjected to gender transition dogmas and experiments.

“The idea that an 8-year-old child or a 10-year-old child decides you know, I decided I want to be transgender. That’s what I think I’d like to be,” Biden said.

“It’d make my life a lot easier. There should be zero discrimination.”

Biden then turned his comments toward “transgender women of color.”

“And what’s happening is too many transgender women of color are being murdered. They’re being murdered,” Biden added.

Biden’s answer regarding children who “decide” to become transgender elicited rebukes from people on both sides of the issue online:

A few cringes when Biden discusses laws that affect the transgender population. His heart is in the right place, and his policy is too. His vocabulary needs to catch up. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) October 16, 2020

But here’s the problem. Kids don’t “decide” to be transgender. Biden’s response implies that being trans (or being queer) is a choice that people make, but that is not the case whatsoever. — h-town himbo🤟🏽 (@alcfromtexas) October 16, 2020

Fracking is bad. Being transgender is not a choice you make one morning. Black and poor are not synonyms. I hate that I have to vote for Biden. — Gab(agool) (@gabbinggab) October 16, 2020

Joe Biden tonight said 7 and 8 year olds should be given the authority to be “transgender,” despite data proving that the vast majority of kids with gender confusion outgrow it by puberty. We’re talking life-altering, body-harming decisions made by 1st graders. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 16, 2020

Kids not thinking about this at 8 years old. All on your tv you see America trying to force homosexuality and transgenderism on our kids. This is a sick world wow… https://t.co/MtM9ivOg4r — freddie stevenson (@strugglemade105) October 16, 2020

This was the worst answer in the history of American politics @JoeBiden This was the worst answer in the history of American politics @JoeBiden A super majority of parents in this country think you are insane for this answer. This answer swayed Democrats and independents to vote for @realDonaldTrump. An 8 year doesn’t know what they want. pic.twitter.com/BbojJ3mrxU — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) October 16, 2020

Biden attended the town hall event in lieu of the second debate, as President Donald Trump joined NBC for his own event after the debate was canceled following multiple controversies.

The Commission on Presidential Debates at first unilaterally decided to make the event digital, which Trump opposed.

Biden then refused to reschedule the debate with Trump to a later date.

After the debate’s moderator, C-SPAN host Steve Scully, published a tweet seeking advice from anti-Trump media activist Anthony Scaramucci, the second debate was quietly canceled last week.

Scully claimed someone hacked into his account and published the tweet.

Scully has since admitted that he was the one who published the tweet, and has also been suspended from his program at C-SPAN.

