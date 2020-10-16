Login
Biden Comes Out in Support of Young Children Becoming Transgender

By Kipp Jones
Published October 16, 2020 at 12:13pm
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stated that he strongly supports children as young as 8 being encouraged to change their gender Thursday during his town hall event on ABC.

A woman who claimed to be the mother of an 8-year-old “transgender daughter” stated the Trump administration “has attacked the right of transgender people.”

She asked Biden, “How will you, as president, reverse this dangerous and discriminatory agenda and ensure that the lives and rights of LGBTQ people are protected under U.S law?”

The former vice president responded, “I would just flat-out change the law. I would eliminate [Trump’s] executive orders, number one.”

Biden’s response veered into a seemingly unrelated story about seeing two gay men kiss while he was younger when getting out of his father’s car.

“I turn to my dad and my dad looked at me and said, ‘Joey, it’s simple. They love each other.'”

Do you think the radical wing of the Democratic Party has finally gotten to Biden?

Biden, once known as a more moderate Democrat, expressed his full support for small children being subjected to gender transition dogmas and experiments.

“The idea that an 8-year-old child or a 10-year-old child decides you know, I decided I want to be transgender. That’s what I think I’d like to be,” Biden said.

“It’d make my life a lot easier. There should be zero discrimination.”

Biden then turned his comments toward “transgender women of color.”

“And what’s happening is too many transgender women of color are being murdered. They’re being murdered,” Biden added.

Biden’s answer regarding children who “decide” to become transgender elicited rebukes from people on both sides of the issue online:

Biden attended the town hall event in lieu of the second debate, as President Donald Trump joined NBC for his own event after the debate was canceled following multiple controversies.

The Commission on Presidential Debates at first unilaterally decided to make the event digital, which Trump opposed.

Biden then refused to reschedule the debate with Trump to a later date.

After the debate’s moderator, C-SPAN host Steve Scully, published a tweet seeking advice from anti-Trump media activist Anthony Scaramucci, the second debate was quietly canceled last week.

Scully claimed someone hacked into his account and published the tweet.

Scully has since admitted that he was the one who published the tweet, and has also been suspended from his program at C-SPAN.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
