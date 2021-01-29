Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Biden Commerce Nom Makes Huge Admission, Contradicts POTUS Promise to Not Raise Taxes

Governor of Rhode Island Gina Raimondo speaks onstage during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 13, 2015, in Washington, D.C.Paul Morigi / Getty ImagesGovernor of Rhode Island Gina Raimondo speaks onstage during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 13, 2015, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published January 29, 2021 at 12:15pm
Mewe Share P Share

President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Commerce nominee and Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo contradicted previous comments Biden made regarding taxes during her Senate confirmation hearing earlier this week.

While answering a question from Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott regarding how the Biden administration will pay for climate change initiatives, she left the possibility of higher taxes open-ended, saying that they will “need funds.”

“With what you’ve agreed to in the transportation climate initiative, who will pay for that … half the families in your state make less than $32,000 a year, how will they pay for that and have you quantified it?” Scott asked.

“We have not yet. The document I signed by the way is bipartisan, Republican and Democrat governors, was an intention to work together with our legislatures to develop a transportation climate initiative, so it’s very early in that process,” Raimondo responded.

TRENDING: CNN Analyst Exposes What Democrats Are Really Doing Behind Biden’s Back

Scott continued to question the governor about comments made by another Cabinet nominee, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“Alright, thank you. The nominee for transportation Secretary, Mayor Buttigieg, last week said he was receptive to increasing the gas tax, and again this would be something that would impact the poorest families in our country significantly. What is your position on that, and how would that impact your ability to do your job as Secretary of Commerce?”

“Yes, I would differ to Congress to make that decision. But let me say this: I, as governor, am deeply in touch with how much increasing bills affect the average American family. Having said that, we do need to meet the climate change challenge, and we need funds for improved infrastructure, better roads, safer roads, safer bridges, which also creates jobs. So I would look to balance those interests and work as a piece of the president’s team.”

Raimondo’s comment contradicts previous comments Biden made about his tax plan, as he has said that he only plans to raise taxes on those who make over $400,000 a year and corporations, according to USA Today.

What Raimondo, Buttigieg and others in the Biden administration may fail to understand is that additional taxes on things such as gasoline can have a damaging impact on the average American’s wallet.

RELATED: Despite What Planned Parenthood Says, Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers Have More to Offer Women Than Abortion Clinics

In California, the current state gas tax of about 50 cents in addition to the federal 18.4 cent tax makes the average gas prices the highest in the nation at $3.40 a gallon, according to Triple-A.

Although this may not seem to be that big of a deal to politicians, these gas prices can quickly add up and can make commuting to work a major expense.

The mere suggestion of raising taxes from Cabinet nominees should be immediately shot down and not be seriously considered by the Biden administration.

Many Americans are struggling to pay for basic necessities due to the current economic crisis, and increasing taxes, income or otherwise, would be a pipe to their knees.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







Biden Press Sec Dodges Question on Cuomo's Death Counting Scandal, Takes Swipe at Trump Instead
Biden Commerce Nom Makes Huge Admission, Contradicts POTUS Promise to Not Raise Taxes
John Kerry to Workers Whose Jobs Were Killed by Biden: You Can Go Make Solar Panels
Trump's Legacy: Repentant Drug Kingpin Thanks Trump for Pardon in First Post-Prison Interview
Report: 'MAGA Patriot Party' Hits Major Roadblock as Trump Team Refuses Support
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×