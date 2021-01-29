President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Commerce nominee and Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo contradicted previous comments Biden made regarding taxes during her Senate confirmation hearing earlier this week.

While answering a question from Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott regarding how the Biden administration will pay for climate change initiatives, she left the possibility of higher taxes open-ended, saying that they will “need funds.”

“With what you’ve agreed to in the transportation climate initiative, who will pay for that … half the families in your state make less than $32,000 a year, how will they pay for that and have you quantified it?” Scott asked.

“We have not yet. The document I signed by the way is bipartisan, Republican and Democrat governors, was an intention to work together with our legislatures to develop a transportation climate initiative, so it’s very early in that process,” Raimondo responded.

Scott continued to question the governor about comments made by another Cabinet nominee, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“Alright, thank you. The nominee for transportation Secretary, Mayor Buttigieg, last week said he was receptive to increasing the gas tax, and again this would be something that would impact the poorest families in our country significantly. What is your position on that, and how would that impact your ability to do your job as Secretary of Commerce?”

“Yes, I would differ to Congress to make that decision. But let me say this: I, as governor, am deeply in touch with how much increasing bills affect the average American family. Having said that, we do need to meet the climate change challenge, and we need funds for improved infrastructure, better roads, safer roads, safer bridges, which also creates jobs. So I would look to balance those interests and work as a piece of the president’s team.”

Raimondo’s comment contradicts previous comments Biden made about his tax plan, as he has said that he only plans to raise taxes on those who make over $400,000 a year and corporations, according to USA Today.

If you make under $400,000, you will not pay a penny more in taxes when I’m president. The super-wealthy and big corporations will finally pay their fair share — and we’ll invest that money in working families. We’re going to reward work — not wealth. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 17, 2020

What Raimondo, Buttigieg and others in the Biden administration may fail to understand is that additional taxes on things such as gasoline can have a damaging impact on the average American’s wallet.

Pete Buttigieg signaled a willingness to confront the politically risky task of raising the gas tax to pay for infrastructure, only to walk the comments back hours later. https://t.co/beGI5lSaNn — Bloomberg Government (@BGOV) January 23, 2021

In California, the current state gas tax of about 50 cents in addition to the federal 18.4 cent tax makes the average gas prices the highest in the nation at $3.40 a gallon, according to Triple-A.

California’s gas tax reached 50.5 cents per gallon as an increase of 3.2 centers per gallon went into effect today https://t.co/mKzaIjjUoD — KTLA (@KTLA) July 1, 2020

Although this may not seem to be that big of a deal to politicians, these gas prices can quickly add up and can make commuting to work a major expense.

The mere suggestion of raising taxes from Cabinet nominees should be immediately shot down and not be seriously considered by the Biden administration.

Many Americans are struggling to pay for basic necessities due to the current economic crisis, and increasing taxes, income or otherwise, would be a pipe to their knees.

