Biden Commits the Ultimate Gaffe, Intros His Wife as His Sister on Live TV

Former Vice President Joe Biden committed quite the gaffe Tuesday by confusing his wife for his sister.

The gaffe-prone Democratic presidential candidate made the mistake before his speech celebrating a multitude of wins on Super Tuesday.

Biden was projected to win a number of states, including Minnesota, Oklahoma, Massachusetts and Virginia.

“By the way, this is my little sister, Valerie,” Biden, who was flanked by a woman on each side of him, told a crowd of supporters.

As he said that, Biden motioned to the woman to his right and grabbed her hand.

“And I’m Jill’s husband,” he said, pointing to the woman to his left.

But he had mixed them up.

The woman on his right, who was actually Jill Biden, motioned to the crowd that she was not, in fact, the former vice president’s sister.

Joe Biden quickly realized his error.

“Oh no, this is [inaudible],” Biden said, pointing to Valerie.

“You switched on me.”

“This is my wife,” he said of Jill Biden.

“This is my sister,” Biden added, referring to the woman on his left.

“They switched on me,” he said again.

Video: HERE is Biden confusing his wife for his SISTER #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/RYzUBkuAtd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 4, 2020

Biden’s gaffe garnered quite the reaction on social media:

Joe Biden opened his speech calling his wife his sister and his sister his wife. This is the darkest timeline. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) March 4, 2020

By calling his sister his wife, Joe Biden is making a bold play for Ilhan Omar’s supporters — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 4, 2020

Joe Biden just walked out on stage and the first thing he did was call his wife his sister pic.twitter.com/kSwabdHH92 — Scott Coleman (@scottcoleman55) March 4, 2020

Joe Biden just forgot who his wife and little sister were… he also just promised to cure cancer again… Democrats are voting for him… unbelievable… — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) March 4, 2020

This Biden speech is literally an SNL skit. Joe mixed up his wife and sister. His mic sounds like this is a video from the 1970s Some lady just stormed the staged yelling, “let dairy die” Amazing. — Steven 🧢 (@cashmahne) March 4, 2020

Biden mixed up his wife and his sister in like the third sentence of his speech in case you’re wondering what circle of hell this is — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) March 4, 2020

Joe Biden just called his sister his wife. JOEMENTUM! — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 4, 2020

Biden is known for his gaffes.

Just last week, for instance, he introduced a Senate candidate as the “next president.”

