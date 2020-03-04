SECTIONS
Biden Commits the Ultimate Gaffe, Intros His Wife as His Sister on Live TV

By Joe Setyon
Published March 3, 2020 at 8:54pm
Former Vice President Joe Biden committed quite the gaffe Tuesday by confusing his wife for his sister.

The gaffe-prone Democratic presidential candidate made the mistake before his speech celebrating a multitude of wins on Super Tuesday.

Biden was projected to win a number of states, including Minnesota, Oklahoma, Massachusetts and Virginia.

“By the way, this is my little sister, Valerie,” Biden, who was flanked by a woman on each side of him, told a crowd of supporters.

As he said that, Biden motioned to the woman to his right and grabbed her hand.

“And I’m Jill’s husband,” he said, pointing to the woman to his left.

But he had mixed them up.

The woman on his right, who was actually Jill Biden, motioned to the crowd that she was not, in fact, the former vice president’s sister.

Joe Biden quickly realized his error.

“Oh no, this is [inaudible],” Biden said, pointing to Valerie.

“You switched on me.”

“This is my wife,” he said of Jill Biden.

“This is my sister,” Biden added, referring to the woman on his left.

“They switched on me,” he said again.

Biden’s gaffe garnered quite the reaction on social media:

Biden is known for his gaffes.

Just last week, for instance, he introduced a Senate candidate as the “next president.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
