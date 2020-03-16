SECTIONS
Biden Commits to His VP Being a Woman but in Strange Moment Bernie Absolutely Refuses To Commit

By Joe Setyon
Published March 15, 2020 at 6:29pm
Former Vice President President Joe Biden committed Sunday to choosing a woman as his running mate if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

But when asked if he would do the same were he the nominee, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders refused to commit to choosing a woman.

Both candidates’ comments came during Sunday’s Democratic presidential debate, hosted by CNN and Univision, in Washington, D.C.

“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said.

When asked to confirm that he was committed to choosing a woman to be his running mate, Biden said unequivocally, “yes.”

Biden’s campaign seized on that moment, tweeting out, “My running mate will be a woman.”

When asked if he would do something similar, Sanders said it was “likely” he’d choose a woman to be his vice president.

But unlike Biden, he did not fully commit to choosing a female running mate.

“In all likelihood I will” choose a woman, Sanders said.

But he noted that it’s about more than gender for him.

“For me, it’s not just nominating a woman,” Sanders said. “It’s making sure that we have a progressive woman.”

“My very strong tendency is to move in that direction.”

Biden, for his part, has long signaled that he could choose a woman to be his running mate.

“Whomever I pick, preferably it will be someone who was of color and/or a different gender, but I’m not making that commitment until I know that the person I’m dealing with I can completely and thoroughly trust as authentic and on the same page [as me],” he told The Washington Post in August.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







