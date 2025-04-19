Biden Commuted Child Killer's Sentence, Four Months Later He's Facing the Death Penalty Again

Months after then-President Joe Biden commuted a child murderer’s sentence, the killer is once again facing the death penalty.

Thomas Sanders had been on death row since 2014, when he was convicted for murdering 12-year-old Lexis Roberts, according to KALB-TV in Louisiana.

In December 2024, Sanders was appealing his sentence at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans when Biden commuted his and 36 other inmates‘ sentences to life in prison.

But on Monday, a grand jury in Catahoula Parish, Louisiana, indicted Sanders for first-degree murder, according to the Louisiana Radio Network.

Now he faces the death penalty once more.

“The jury in Catahoula will first determine whether or not Mr. Sanders is guilty of first degree murder,” said Brad Burget, the district attorney in Catahoula and Concordia parishes.

“And if they choose to find him guilty of first degree murder, then it will move to a penalty phase and the jury will hear aggravating and also mitigating circumstances. And based on that, they’ll have to make the decision whether or not it’s a life imprisonment or the death penalty,” he said.

This is who Joe Biden cares about. The Biden administration just commuted the death sentence of this monster and many others. Thomas Steven Sanders was convicted for the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Lexis Roberts and her mother, Suellen Roberts, in 2010. Sanders met… pic.twitter.com/sEAHdLSo8R — The Bruiser (@DrHoosierHermit) December 23, 2024

Burget spoke candidly about Biden’s decision to commute Sanders’s sentence.

“I couldn’t disagree with him more,” Burget said “I think it just victimizes the family once again to go through the ordeal of having a trial and reliving this horrible event that happened to them. And also it just disrespects the victim.”

In 2014, Sanders was sentenced to death for the murder of 12-year-old Lexis Roberts, according to an FBI news release.

Sanders was dating Roberts’s mother, Suellen, when he took them both on a vacation to the Grand Canyon in 2010.

On their way back to Nevada, Sanders pulled off the road and shot Suellen to death.

Sanders then drove Lexis across the country to a wooded area near Catahoula Parish, where he shot the girl four times, cut her throat, and left her body.

The FBI arrested him months later, before he was convicted in a Louisiana federal court.

Sanders is currently at a prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, but Burget wants him extradited back to Louisiana, according to KALB-TV.

“I think the brutal nature of what he did, the fact that he was engaged in a second degree kidnapping of the child, and also the fact that he killed more than one person or had the intent to kill more than one person and did so — I think those would be extreme aggravating circumstances when a Catahoula Parish jury would certainly consider the death penalty,” Burget said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.