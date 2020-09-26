Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday compared President Donald Trump to Joseph Goebbels, the head of Nazi Germany’s propaganda efforts.

“He’s sort of like Goebbels,” the former vice president said in an interview on MSNBC. “You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge.”

Biden was responding to a question from host Stephanie Ruhle about Trump’s allegations that he is a socialist.

“One of the things he says over and over is that you will push a socialist agenda,” Ruhle said.

She defended Biden against the accusation and asked him how he planned to combat Trump’s remarks.

“You’ve said it very clearly, you are not a socialist. And you actually have a record to prove that you’re not. But what the president does, he says you are, he says it twice as often and twice as loud,” she said. “How do you combat that lie when he keeps pushing it, and some voters start to believe it?”

Ruhle did not push back against Biden’s comparison of Trump to the infamous Nazi official.

Numerous MSNBC hosts and guests have compared Trump to Nazis and Adolf Hitler.

Donny Deutsch, an MSNBC contributor, drew a comparison between Trump and Hitler on the network on Wednesday.

“And what is the difference between Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump?” he asked on the show “Morning Joe.”

