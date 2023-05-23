Biden Completely Embarrassed as His Cheat Sheets Are Blown Up on Huge News Screen for All to See

Joe Biden’s trainwreck presidency is lurching onward, thanks in part to detailed “cheat sheets” that spell out where he is, who he’s supposed to talk to, what he’s supposed to say and where he’s supposed to sit.

On Sunday, Fox News’ “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain took an inside look at the disturbing cheat sheets, talking points and clear-cut directions the 80-year-old Democrat has relied on for the past three years.

The itemized instructions to navigate Biden through public events appear to be written for either a clueless child or an oblivious elderly person.

“Here’s the latest: This was from this week at the G-7 Summit,” Cain said, pointing to a blown-up sheet on the TV screen. “He essentially had what amounted to a full transcript for the speech that he gave at the G-7.”

This weekend, Biden attended the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, and met with President Fumio Kishida.

Cain said: “As you can see on his sheet of paper, it’s fully laid out, ‘Thank you, Fumio, for hosting us here in your hometown of Hiroshima. All of us gathered around this table are not only the closest of allies — we’re the engines of global economic growth.'”

Hegseth noted the absurdity of an American president needing to be reminded that the United States and Japan are now allies.

“I love that one — ‘all of us gathered around the table’ — like these are not things that can just come off the off,” he joked.

The “Fox & Friends Weekend” hosts then recounted a “greatest hits” medley of Biden’s most comical cheat sheets since he was installed as president.

According to Cain, “perhaps the most egregious cheat sheet” was from an April 26 news conference in which the octogenarian was given an itemized list of pre-screened softball questions from pre-selected reporters.

“This showed that he had pre-knowledge, he had pre-screened and knew what the questions would be coming into that press conference,” Cain said.

Hegseth said: “There’s another photo of this card that shows precisely what the anticipated question was going to be.”

A screenshot of the instructions reminded Biden where was at that moment and which of his staffers were in attendance.

“It says he’s in the Oval Office too, in case he doesn’t know where he is,” Hegseth said.







The hosts then showed a cheat sheet from a November 2022 Group of 20 meeting.

The instructions read: “YOU will sit at the center, front tables alongside [Indonesian] President [Joko] Widodo and [ European Commission] President [Ursula] von der Leyen.”

Another line from the card stated: “YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes).”

Cain mocked the childlike tone of the directions, joking: “YOU will deliver the opening remarks, not anybody else in your vicinity. YOU.”

Hegseth said another egregious cheat sheet was from an environmental meeting in June 2022 that spelled out step by step exactly what Biden was to supposed to do.

The instructions read: “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants … YOU take YOUR seat.”

Cain joked: “YOU take YOUR seat. Don’t take anyone else’s.”

Hegseth added: “In the Roosevelt Room, there’s a little chair that’s a little bit taller for the president right at the end of the table.”

Finding your seat should not be difficult, he remarked.

Biden was roasted on Twitter for needing such over-the-top handholding to get him through daily events.

He can’t even function with a cheat sheet! He still gets lost! Pitiful! — GalaxyAlpha 🇺🇸 (@realgalaxyalpha) May 22, 2023

There is no cure for dementia. It only gets progressively worse. — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) May 22, 2023

This honestly is disturbing — Lady (@lovingit111) May 21, 2023

Watch: President Biden mumbles through a speech at G7 and completely embarrasses the United States. Video credit: @edwardrussl pic.twitter.com/lcRcHElQST — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 21, 2023

To be clear, it’s not unusual for public figures to occasionally use index cards at important events.

But Biden has been a politician for half a century, including two terms as U.S. vice president. During the past 50 years, he has given countless speeches, met numerous heads of state and traveled extensively on the public dime.

He should not require such detailed instructions for every event, including those in his own office.

Biden’s need for detailed cheat sheets spotlights what is painfully obvious by now. While it might seem funny, his mental state is a national security threat that compromises the safety of all Americans and all U.S. allies.

