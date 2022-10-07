Parler Share
Commentary

Biden Confidently Says He'll Start Speech with 'Two Words' ... Then Does Exactly What You'd Expect

 By Richard Moorhead  October 7, 2022 at 4:40pm
Parler Share

So close, and yet so far.

President Joe Biden struggled to deliver a simple two-word statement in a Maryland auto plant speech.

“Let me start off with two words,” Biden said, ascending to a dais and beginning his speech.

“Made in America!”

Biden was speaking at the Volvo Group Trucks powertrain plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Friday, in a speech intended to buff the Democratic Party’s prospects with middle-class manufacturing workers before the November midterms.

Trending:
Congressman Announces Cause of Death for Healthy, 'Fully Vaccinated' 17-Year-Old Daughter

Except … That’s not two words.

Is it really so much to ask that the President be capable of distinguishing between two and three words?

The gaffe inspired comparisons to a previous Biden mental lapse — in which the then-Vice Presidential candidate referred to the word “jobs” as a “three-letter word.”

The blatant gaffe is merely the latest to be added to a lengthy collection of Biden mental lapses, embarrassing incidents and forgetful moments of conclusion.

Biden frequently uses “Made in America” rhetoric more commonly associated with his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Inflation has devastated the economic prospects of the American middle class in the first two years of the Democrat’s presidency.

Related:
Peter Doocy Has Perfect Rejoinder to President's 'No One F***s with a Biden' Claim

As president, Biden has crippled domestic energy production, leaving the middle class vulnerable to exorbitant gas prices determined by Saudi Arabian and Russian energy producers.

Biden’s tendency to forget words and deliver rambling statements has spurred questions over his cognitive acuity — a topic largely ignored by the establishment media during Biden’s 2020 candidacy.

Biden openly searched for a deceased Indiana congresswoman as if she were alive and present during a White House conference event last month.

Is Joe Biden's mental decline concerning to you?

The 79-year-old Democrat is the oldest President in American history. If he’s elected to a second term in 2024, Biden would be inaugurated at the ripe old age of 82, an unprecedented age for an American president.

In comparison, Ronald Reagan left office at 77, which was then the all-time record for presidential age.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




'Lifelong Democrat' and Former Deputy Mayor of Philadelphia Endorses Oz Over Fetterman, Cites Safety of His City
'Fueled by Faith', Yankee Fan-Favorite Etches Name Into History with New Record
We Have the Video: Children's Hospital Deleted Outrageous Footage of Doctor Dealing with 'Transgender' Babies
Comedian Jon Stewart Bows at the Altar of Wokeness, Apologizes for Past Jokes
Report: Meghan and Harry Totally Snubbed the Queen 2 Times Before She Passed Away
See more...

Conversation