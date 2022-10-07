Biden Confidently Says He'll Start Speech with 'Two Words' ... Then Does Exactly What You'd Expect

So close, and yet so far.

President Joe Biden struggled to deliver a simple two-word statement in a Maryland auto plant speech.

“Let me start off with two words,” Biden said, ascending to a dais and beginning his speech.

“Made in America!”

Biden was speaking at the Volvo Group Trucks powertrain plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Friday, in a speech intended to buff the Democratic Party’s prospects with middle-class manufacturing workers before the November midterms.

Joe Biden, the same guy that said J-O-B-S was a three-letter word pic.twitter.com/vyzXsEFrDH — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 7, 2022

Except … That’s not two words.

Is it really so much to ask that the President be capable of distinguishing between two and three words?

The gaffe inspired comparisons to a previous Biden mental lapse — in which the then-Vice Presidential candidate referred to the word “jobs” as a “three-letter word.”

The blatant gaffe is merely the latest to be added to a lengthy collection of Biden mental lapses, embarrassing incidents and forgetful moments of conclusion.

Biden frequently uses “Made in America” rhetoric more commonly associated with his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Inflation has devastated the economic prospects of the American middle class in the first two years of the Democrat’s presidency.

As president, Biden has crippled domestic energy production, leaving the middle class vulnerable to exorbitant gas prices determined by Saudi Arabian and Russian energy producers.

Biden’s tendency to forget words and deliver rambling statements has spurred questions over his cognitive acuity — a topic largely ignored by the establishment media during Biden’s 2020 candidacy.

Biden openly searched for a deceased Indiana congresswoman as if she were alive and present during a White House conference event last month.

The 79-year-old Democrat is the oldest President in American history. If he’s elected to a second term in 2024, Biden would be inaugurated at the ripe old age of 82, an unprecedented age for an American president.

In comparison, Ronald Reagan left office at 77, which was then the all-time record for presidential age.

