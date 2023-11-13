President Joe Biden welcomed 2023 Stanley Cup winners the Vegas Golden Knights to the White House on Monday.

There was the usual ceremony that takes place when a victorious team is present for presidential public-relations events.

And, as has repeatedly happened throughout Biden’s years in office, things got weird.

Biden went off script, left off facing the camera and its teleprompter, turned to the Golden Knights who were assembled behind him and said, according to the White House transcript: “Just one promise. Don’t get the Philadelphia Eagles to leave and go.”







What?

Biden has done some unorthodox things – some of questionable legality – in his term, but even he with his Constitution-bending executive orders cannot mix competition between the National Hockey League and the National Football League.

What was Biden talking about? The audience’s nervous laughter and some puzzled looks among the clearly confused Golden Knights team members seemed to reflect that question.

Yet all were polite – when in the presence of the president, respect means you laugh at his jokes.

But he was indeed talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. And divorce.

“Just one promise. Don’t get the Philadelphia Eagles to leave and go. ’Cause I’ll get divorced if that happens,” Biden said. “I married a Philly girl and – and – It’s a long story.”

Long story, OK – Eagles, divorce, Philly girl. Yes, Mr. President, but what did that have to do with the occasion?

Was Biden’s mind projecting back to about 40 years ago when several NFL teams (Raiders and Colts) changed cities and the Eagles almost went to Phoenix? Did he think that was happening now?

Was he thinking about the Raiders moving from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020?

All presidents – or even non-presidents who frequently speak in public – make mistakes.

And sometimes presidents or presidential candidates embarrass themselves by tripping and falling (Gerald Ford) vomiting at a state dinner (George H. W. Bush) or speaking too long (Bill Clinton).

But Joe Biden’s gaffes are so frequent and so obvious even his partisan supporters cannot ignore them.

The man is not well and is an embarrassment to the Democratic Party and to the nation as a whole.

It is unsettling to think such an individual is in the White House as domestic problems, including crime, grow; a true invasion is taking place from the south, and issues reaching from China to the Middle East to Russia and Ukraine threaten the world.

In a critical position is Joe Biden, propped up by who knows who, making feeble attempts to project normalcy when everyone knows he is not up to the job and each day that goes by endangers the nation.

But then again, his handlers surely know that and Biden’s diminished role as a presidential place-holder meets the requirements of their agenda.

