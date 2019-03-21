Report: Biden Considering Unprecedented Move of Announcing Running Mate at Campaign Launch

Former Vice President Joe Biden is considering launching a 2020 presidential announcement with failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as his running mate, according to a report published Thursday.

Biden’s top advisors have been in discussions about adding Abrams to the top of the ticket in an attempt to show Americans that the former vice president “isn’t just another old white guy,” Axios reported.

After her unsuccessful run for governor in 2018, Abrams had been mulling a second run for the position when Governor Brian Kemp’s term expires in 2022, however, she is also considering running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat when Republican Sen. David Perdue is up for re-election in 2020.

Abrams, who ultimately wants to run for president, is well-known for her consistent accusations of widespread voter suppression during the 2018 election cycle, which she further claims is racially motivated.

Following Abrams’ loss, she appeared regularly on cable news shows and private events repeating those assertions. There has been no evidence to corroborate Abrams’ claims.

Abrams sued the state of Georgia in November over allegations of voter suppression. Interestingly, the lawsuit condemned legislation that Abrams herself helped pass.

While Biden has not formally revealed if he will run for president, he has been polling as the top contender for the Democratic nomination — however, his age and his race have largely been seen as a drawback among the intersectional left-wing of the party.

Rev. Al Sharpton told Axios that Abrams may also bolster support from women and the African-American community which, he asserts, are still resentful over Biden’s questioning of Anita Hill during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings.

While Abrams has never held statewide or federal office, she has largely been seen as a rising star among Democrats.

She gave the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union in February. She was the first black woman and the first non-sitting public official to give the rebuttal.

