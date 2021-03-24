Login
Biden Consulting with Obama as White House Prepares to Launch an All-Out Assault on Our Freedoms and Liberties

Then-President Barack Obama, left, shakes hands with then-Vice President Joe Biden before signing the 21st Century Cures Act into law at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Dec. 13, 2016, in Washington, D.C.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesThen-President Barack Obama, left, shakes hands with then-Vice President Joe Biden before signing the 21st Century Cures Act into law at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Dec. 13, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published March 24, 2021 at 2:59pm
White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed that President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama discuss policy solutions with each other, an expected but disappointing thing for the United States.

When asked by a reporter if there is ever collaboration between the two, Psaki noted Monday that they are much more than just former coworkers and keep in “regular touch.”

“They were not just the president and vice president; they are friends, and they consult and talk about a range of issues,” she said, according to an official White House transcript of her remarks. “And, you know, I would expect that continues through the course of President Biden’s presidency.”

She also noted that they will likely talk specifics regarding health care, as Obama touted the Affordable Care Act as a key success in his administration.

“But I expect, given former President Obama’s work on the Affordable Care Act, President Biden’s commitment to expanding access to health care throughout his presidency, that, you know, it’s an issue they’ll talk about. But in terms of what he’ll be involved in, I would point you to his team.”

While nobody can say for sure if they truly do talk often, as press secretaries are not known for their candor, it would certainly make sense.

One issue they currently seem to be in lockstep on outside of health care is gun control.

Following the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, which resulted in the death of ten people, Biden has floated the idea of taking executive action in an attempt to curb gun violence and is calling on Congress to pass legislation requiring stricter background checks and a ban on “assault weapons.”

“I don’t need to wait another minute — let alone an hour — to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future, and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Obama also called for governmental action in his statement about the Boulder shooting, despite being president for eight years.

“A once-in-a-century pandemic cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings in this country. It’s time for leaders everywhere to listen to the American people when they say enough is enough,” he tweeted Tuesday.

Obama and Biden’s governing strategies are shaping up to be similar, but Democrats in Congress have grown increasingly further left over the years, and their legislation will probably reflect that shift.

Whether it is health care or gun control, expect conservatives to be sounding the alarm about the constitutionality of many policies to come over the next four years.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States.
