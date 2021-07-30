Biden Coverup Exposed: Officials Reportedly Ordered to Lie About COVID-19 Outbreak at Border

Migrant holding facilities that house tens of thousands of illegal aliens are festering petri dishes teeming with coronavirus-infected children and adults, thanks to the unsecured southern border, according to two whistleblowers on the frontlines.

In an explosive 10-page complaint filed Wednesday, the federal employees said the Department of Health and Human Services ordered them to downplay a rampant COVID-19 outbreak among children at a migrant center in Fort Bliss, Texas.

This is especially shocking because children are generally at low risk of contracting the virus.

The fact that “hundreds of children” did get sick at the migrant facility suggests it is overcrowded. Why? Because the centers were never intended to house so many illegal aliens at once, but they’ve been overrun thanks to President Joe Biden’s border apocalypse.

“COVID was widespread among children and eventually spread to many employees,” the whistleblowers said in their complaint.

“Hundreds of children contracted COVID in the overcrowded conditions. Adequate masks were not consistently provided to children, nor was their use consistently enforced.”

The whistleblowers said that instead of remedying the problems that caused the viral outbreak (such as closing the border), “every effort was made to downplay the degree of COVID infection at the site, and the size of the outbreak was deliberately kept under wraps.”

The complaint was filed by the nonprofit Government Accountability Project on behalf of government employees Arthur Pearlstein and Lauren Reinhold. It was sent to four congressional committees as well as the watchdog that oversees HHS.

The whistleblowers are “career federal civil servants” who served as volunteer detailees at the Fort Bliss Emergency Intake Site from April through June, the complaint says.

A detailee is a government employee who’s temporarily assigned to another position. There were 800 detailees assigned to Fort Bliss.

Reinhold is an attorney-adviser at the Social Security Administration, while Pearlstein is a director at the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

The whistleblowers said detailees were given explicit instructions by HHS “to make everything sound positive about the Fort Bliss experience and to play down anything negative.”

In other words, if they were asked about the squalid conditions at the overcrowded migrant holding centers, detailees were ordered to lie to the media and the public in order to hide the chaotic disaster Biden created.

BREAKING: FOX News has confirmed that the number of Covid-positive detainees in @CBPRGV sector has increased 900% vs the previous 14 months… 135 positive detainees IN JUST THE FIRST TWO WEEKS OF JULY… RGV accounts for 60% of confirmed cases in entire USBP @USBPChiefRGV — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) July 20, 2021

Reminder: The head of the HHS is Biden appointee Xavier Becerra, the former attorney general of California — a radical left-wing prosecutor with no experience in health care.

The whistleblowers alleged that at a town hall meeting with detailees, a senior Public Health Service manager was asked how many illegal aliens were infected with COVID-19. He refused to reveal the number.

Why? Pearlstein and Reinhold said he was worried that if HHS released daily graphs showing the rising infection rates, the media would expose the scandal.

The manager said that “if that graph [of infections] is going to The Washington Post every day, it’s the only thing we’ll be dealing with,” according to the complaint.

The whistleblowers were also alarmed that the manager “dismissed a detailee’s concern that the children in the COVID tents were wearing basic disposable masks instead of N95 masks,” the complaint said.

“The manager said N95 masks were unnecessary for the infected — even though uninfected detailees were working with the infected children.”

This means that Biden officials did not care that volunteers could get infected by coronavirus-infected migrants. So it’s not surprising that many did.

The Biden administration also is not concerned that the armies of infected illegal aliens it’s shipping around the country — at taxpayer expense — are transmitting the virus to large population centers across the United States.

The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities. The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 3, 2021

The whistleblowers also said migrant children were neglected and lacked basic supplies, such as clean underwear and socks.

If any of this happened under former President Donald Trump, we’d never hear the end of it.

Keep in mind that Biden, the Democratic Party and their media puppets have been ratcheting up the coronavirus fearmongering by browbeating Americans to get vaccinated and wear face masks everywhere.

Biden Surgeon General Vivek Murthy: Vaccinated parents should wear masks at home with their kids and outside. pic.twitter.com/0FPp16xIe1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2021

But they’re apparently not concerned that caravans of COVID-infected illegal aliens are spreading the virus in American cities and towns.

Because Biden refuses to secure the southern border, Republican governors such as Greg Abbott of Texas are stepping up to fill the leadership chasm.

“I have the job to protect the safety and health of the people of the state of Texas,” the governor told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday. “And that includes especially now, preventing President Biden from importing COVID-19 into Texas as well as into the United States.”

Biden’s No. 1 job as president is “implementing and enforcing the laws written by Congress,” including the longstanding immigration laws that career politicians like him approved decades ago.

For the sitting president to flout federal immigration laws and encourage foreign nationals to break U.S. laws is a gross dereliction of duty. To then facilitate a viral outbreak to spread across the country is an impeachable violation of the public trust.

