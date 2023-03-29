Biden Cracks Joke When Asked if Christians Were Specifically Targeted in Nashville

President Joe Biden laughed during comments about the horrific mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennesee, for a second straight day Tuesday when he joked he was inclined to take a side on the issue that was the opposite of GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Other than to vaguely call for more gun control, Biden doesn’t seem all that bothered about the murders of three children and three adults Monday at the hands of a transgender shooter at The Covenant School.

Police say 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who had attended the school as a girl but later identified as male, entered the building Monday morning and slaughtered six people before officers shot her dead.

Biden had just exited Marine One on Tuesday afternoon after speaking in North Carolina when he met with a gaggle of reporters. One of them asked him whether he agreed Christians were targeted for their faith in the Tennessee attack and invoked statements about it from Hawley.

“Sir, do you believe that Christians were targeted in the Nashville school shooting?” the reporter said. “Do you believe that Christians were targeted?”

Biden responded, “I have no idea.”

The reporter followed up, “Josh Hawley believes they were. What do you say to that?”

“Well, I probably don’t then,” the president said with a laugh. “No, I — I’m joking. No, I have no idea.”

The official White House transcript of the exchange says Biden was also told the senator said it was a hate crime. “Do you believe that?” the reporter asked.

The president either chose to ignore the second question or didn’t hear it.

Hawley shared a clip of Biden’s remarks without much comment other than to note the president’s laughter.

Christians targeted for hate crimes – in America – and Biden laughs https://t.co/a6OWeWEMyE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 29, 2023

The president also laughed in the hours immediately following the shooting in a shameful display of callousness when he rambled on about his love for ice cream Monday.

Following the tragedy in Nashville, Biden opens his remarks today by talking about how much he loves chocolate chip ice cream pic.twitter.com/Amq80sirXj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

Biden’s joking Tuesday outraged many on social media.

My God!

This is sickening. — Suzanne (@MayKelly) March 29, 2023

This guy has got to be removed from his position. This is terrible. — Frances Underwood-Labbie (@LeighULabbie) March 29, 2023

While he might not be all that concerned about a Christian school shooting, we know Biden cares an awful lot about transgender people.

Earlier this month, he was asked about a number of state bills designed to protect women and girls from having to share bathrooms and sports with men.

Biden referred to such legislation as “cruel” and “close to sinful.”

Meanwhile, the president can’t seem to stop laughing in the wake of a trans person’s slaughter of innocent Christians.

